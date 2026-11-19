Racism does not become harmless because it comes from the political left. It does not become acceptable because the person using the language supports Medicare for All, opposes corporate power or speaks in the name of justice. And it does not become less degrading because the target is a Black man whose politics some activists dislike.

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That is the uncomfortable lesson in the attacks on Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8). House Democrats have nominated him for speaker by an overwhelming vote, putting him on course to become the first Black person to hold the position. Yet almost immediately, some of his critics turned a policy dispute into something more personal and, in one case, unmistakably dehumanizing.

Palestinian journalist Rula Jebreal called Jeffries an "AIPAC monkey" while attacking his support for Israel. She later apologized for the term, but the Congressional Black Caucus rightly rejected the idea that calling a Black man a monkey can be separated from the history and meaning of that word. Political anger does not erase the racial force of language.

Then came Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal's (WA-7) remark that Jeffries would have "a relatively short rope" to demonstrate urgency as speaker. She said she meant a short window to act and condemned anyone using lynching imagery to intimidate black Americans. That clarification matters. We should not pretend to know what Jayapal intended, nor declare her privately racist based on one phrase. But the phrase carried a terrible historical echo. A leader with her experience should understand why people heard it that way and why a clarification cannot make the impact disappear.

The deeper concern is not that every progressive critic of Jeffries is racist. They are entitled to oppose his positions, demand commitments and vote against him. Some members who opposed his nomination say their dispute concerns policy: Medicare for All, immigration enforcement and Gaza. Those are legitimate subjects for political argument.

The concern is a double standard: A movement that often presents itself as uniquely alert to racism can become remarkably tolerant of racialized insults when the target fails its ideological test. A black leader can be celebrated as historic when his symbolism is useful, then mocked, dismissed or treated as someone else's instrument when he exercises independent judgment. That contradiction deserves scrutiny.

James Carville has called the progressive movement exclusionary, arguing that its critics welcome people only when they count them as ideological allies. That observation reaches beyond this dispute. A politics built on purity tests can turn disagreement into a reason to strip opponents of dignity. When a Black leader refuses to echo the loudest voices on the Left, the response should be to argue with his decisions, not reach for language that diminishes him as a person.

Some commentators have compared the attacks on Jeffries to racial tropes used by white supremacists. Such comparisons should be made carefully; they can flatten important differences in intent and context. But they also point to a basic truth: Words carry histories beyond the speaker's preferred definition. When language echoes a tradition of degrading black people, "I meant it differently" may explain intent, but it does not settle the question of harm.

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This is where the word "racism" should sharpen the debate, not end it. We cannot see into another person's heart. We can judge public conduct, ask whether standards are applied consistently and insist that political allies be held accountable by the same principles they demand of their opponents. If a Republican used comparable language about a black Democrat leader, many progressives would rightly condemn it. The same standard must apply when the speaker is a progressive.

Jeffries does not deserve immunity from criticism because he is black, and he should not be expected to agree with every progressive demand. But he is entitled to be judged on his record and his decisions, not reduced to a racial caricature or accused of disloyalty because he does not satisfy an ideological faction.

There is a particular danger when people who claim to oppose racism believe their cause makes them incapable of practicing it. Good intentions can become a shield against self-examination. Moral authority does not come from a political label. It comes from applying one's principles when doing so is uncomfortable, especially when the person harmed is someone on the other side of an internal fight.

Progressives are right to demand justice from their opponents. They must demand it from themselves too. If racial dignity is a principle, it cannot depend on whether the person being demeaned votes the right way.

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Armstrong Williams is manager/sole owner of Howard Stirk Holdings I & II Broadcast Television Stations and the 2016 Multicultural Media Broadcast owner of the year.

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