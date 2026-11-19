When former President Barack Obama said "elections have consequences," he chose a word that usually has a negative connotation.

It reminded me of the old game show "Truth or Consequences," where the host told contestants that if they didn't answer a question truthfully, they had to pay the consequences.

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In the midterm election, it appeared to me that a lot of voters didn't understand the truth, and the rest of us are about to suffer the consequences. Here are two of what are likely to be the beginning of many examples.

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa (D) has stated she plans to reverse the state's designation of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organization. This would end a state policy, established by outgoing Governor Greg Abbott (R), that prohibits the Muslim advocacy group from acquiring property in Texas. CAIR Action, the political arm of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, endorsed Hinojosa, but denies contributing financially to her campaign. There are many ways to contribute — financially and otherwise to political campaigns and organizations.

Allowing CAIR to buy property in Texas is likely to mean the building of more mosques and Islamic organizations that are not known for supporting traditional American values and beliefs.

Another consequential result of the election is in Virginia. Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger was not on the ballot (she was elected last year as a "moderate," but is governing as a liberal). She may feel emboldened given that an additional 13 Democrats were elected to the House of Delegates, expanding their majority.

Spanberger has announced she will not complete the enrollment process for the federal Education Freedom Tax Credit program, reversing former Gov. Glenn Youngkin's decision to join the program. The money mostly is for kids from low-income families.

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Virginia has already elected to participate in the program for 2027, and Spanberger is "required under federal law to complete the administrative process" by certifying scholarship-granting organizations. Parents who support school choice should be interviewed (along with their kids) to see if they are OK with this. I'm betting not. As with most Democrats, Spanberger appears to be bowing to the will of the teachers' unions and not acting in the best interests of the state's children.

I have long wished that voters would be required to take an intelligence test before they cast ballots. Do they know basic economics? Are they aware of history when liberal policies have been tried and failed? After seeing how the candidates they voted for endorse policies with which they might disagree, do they have regrets? Will they vote for someone else with different ideas in the next election?

Americans must answer questions in a variety of circumstances — from passing tests in school in order to graduate (though not in some cases), to defending theses before being awarded advanced degrees, to applying for a driver's license or passport, to becoming a citizen of this country. Why shouldn't voters be expected to have a minimal understanding of issues? This wouldn't be a condition for voting, but the results would be educational, something like answers to a Gallup poll. Perhaps these "low information voters" could be offered an unbiased remedial class to teach them history.

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Expect more Republican policies that have proved their worth to be reversed, especially if a Democrat wins the White House in 2028 and the party keeps its congressional majority. In that case, look for the border to be re-opened, taxes and spending to increase, and business regulations to return.

These are, and will be, the consequences if voters continue electing what they did on November 3.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for Cal Thomas' latest book, "A Watchman in the Night: What I've Seen Over 50 Years Reporting on America" (HumanixBooks).

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