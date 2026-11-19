Soon-to-be Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries will likely use the line that his side can walk and chew gum at the same time. The problem is that they can’t. It’s not a Democrat problem; Republicans can’t do this either, as we saw with the DHS funding fiasco earlier this year. Democrats campaigned on cost-of-living and affordability issues. It seems their early moves are to push amnesty and subpoenas and impeach a host of corporate heads and Trump officials. We all know who their top target is.

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Jeffries says that everyone in the MAGA movement has a target on their back. They’re going after their enemies. Frankly, it’s something I’ve argued for the GOP, since this is what Democrats were destined to do under a second Trump presidency should they retake Congress. There are too many fools who think principle and institutional deference will save them. It won’t. The Democrats will start de facto HUAC hearings come January.

Psaki asks Jeffries if Elon is now trying to avoid congressional scrutiny and if he should be investigated. Jeffries says "EVERYONE who has been part of this MAGA extremist movement that has unleashed all of this carnage and damage on the American people, should be prepared to answer questions." "Everyone" seems like a rather large list of Democrat targets. They're going to be very busy. Affordability! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2026

Once again, we’re seeing how Democrats, while bumbling in the minority, managed, as history always suggests, to wrest their way back into the majority on the Hill. And they, unlike the GOP, know how to maximize institutional power to destroy their opponents.

The GOP will remain focused on this mystical notion that we’ll be rewarded for not doing the things that needed to be done to clip the Democrats. I’d rather not be part of the group that stares Armageddon in the face and does nothing.

Anyway, Jeffries’s ‘everyone’ line reminded me of Gary Oldman in The Professional for some reason. Maybe because this will be something out of the mind of a corrupt, drug-addicted DEA agent like his character.

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