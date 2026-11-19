I know it’s fashionable to think everyone in politics wants to be President of the United States, but not everyone actually does. At least they don’t want it enough to actually run for it. The old joke on The Hill is that the House is full of 435 people who all think they should be Senators and the Senate is full of 100 people who think they should be President. Well, there’s nothing stopping any of them from running for those other offices, but most don’t. Maybe they don’t because they don’t want to give up the job security they currently enjoy – a bird in the hand and all of that – but maybe they don’t want to make the sacrifices needed to both run and, if they win, do the job. That’s where I think Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) is on the subject, but she can’t admit it to anyone else right now.

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Why? If AOC comes out and says she isn’t running for President in 2028, she’s quickly irrelevant. Not completely, at least not immediately, but dramatically less than she is right now. She has the highest name recognition of any Congressional Democrat in either chamber; everyone who has been looking to her will start looking somewhere else. That’s just how politics works.

I’m not saying the nomination is hers for the taking, not by a long shot, but she is among the leading candidates right now, and the leading candidate this far out from a primary very rarely ends up winning. But she has a chance.

I don’t think she won’t run because she can’t win – I wouldn’t have thought most of these mutant Democrats being sent to the next Congress could win an uncontested race – but because I’m not sure she really wants the job.

We’ve all seen movies about Presidents, and those movies make it seem really interesting and, in a lot of cases, fun. But it’s really not. You’re rarely alone; you’re never left alone because there’s always something happening, and you’re surrounded by staff and Secret Service not only for your term, but for the rest of your life.

Whatever normalcy you had before is gone; spontaneity is gone. This is fine for older people, people in their 60s, but AOC and some of the other potential candidates (including Republicans) are not old. Vice President JD Vance has to consider what not only his life would be like in his mid-40s, but what the lives of his wife and kids would be like. Being President not only puts a target for at least harassment on your own back, but on the backs of your kids, too. You have to think long and hard about possibly doing that to your kids.

AOC doesn’t have kids. She’s single. Nothing about her actions indicates that she wants to keep those situations that way for the next 10 years – two years till the election, and eight years in office. She froze her eggs, which means she doesn’t have an active dating life right now and fears she won’t before it becomes more difficult to get pregnant. But she wants to keep the option open, should she need several years to meet someone.

I don’t believe she wants to be single for the next decade – the movie The American President covered what it could be like to date as President, but that was fiction and about a man. No way AOC wants to do that. No way anyone wants to do that. Any relationship she enters between now and the first primary is doomed; it’s not going to survive that kind of pressure, scrutiny and separation.

If she wants to be a mother, forget it. JFK was the last President to have a kid while in office, and the presidency has only gotten bigger and more involved since. Anyone with young kids would have to neglect them; a mother with a newborn (or pregnant) would be doubly stressed.

That leaves waiting until after leaving office to have kids. Well, she will be older and, frozen eggs or not, the presidency ages people. There is no guarantee she could have a kid after.

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I don’t care if she wins and has nothing against her – that she wants to have kids is a good thing, and I can attest to how having them changes you for the better, but it is not a good thing to do when you necessarily have to prioritize something else 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Hell, just 40 hours a week is a bit much, and that doesn’t include the weight of the free world.

There’s a reason presidents are much older than people having kids. I think AOC knows this. She can either carve out a lane for her to be relevant in Congress (House or Senate) and run later, or risk everything she appears to want in her personal life for politics and spend the next 10 years or more married to an ideology that will never love her back.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and is the author of the book Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and the host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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