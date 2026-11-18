Sometimes, what the Left doesn't say tells us all we need to know. Take, for example, this snippet from the November 16 U.N. daily press briefing, where we learn that Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) — the international moniker for Doctors Without Borders — left a Gaza hospital due to the presence of armed men.

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The U.N. refuses to give out any information on who those "armed men" are, of course.

Amazing. Doctors Without Borders or MSF, one of the NGO collaborators with the United Nations in Gaza, abandoned a hospital because the presence of armed men became so brazen, and the UN apparently just cannot possibly say who these armed men were. https://t.co/W6HganMTo4 — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) November 18, 2026

"Doctors Without Borders (MSF) have suspended much of their activities in Nasser Hospital in Gaza because of the presence of armed men that pose security threats to the staff, to the medical staff. We haven't heard that much about that aspect of hospitals in Gaza. Do you have any information as to who those armed men are and how does that affect the situation in the hospitals in Gaza?" asked the reporter.

"We have actually said, including, I believe, I mentioned this last week, the need for all forces to leave hospitals alone. We’ve repeatedly raised the problem of armed presence by any side in Gaza. We don’t have first-hand information to share about who these people are, but clearly, any armed people at hospitals pose a threat to those hospitals," replied Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq.

While the video cuts off after that exchange, the reporter asked a follow-up question, according to the briefing transcript.

"And according to the Geneva Convention, hospitals lose their immunity from attack if they serve as military headquarters. In this case, is that the situation, as far as you can tell, in Nasser Hospital?" he asked.

"I mean, obviously, it points to the need to make sure that all armed elements are kept away from Nasser Hospital and all hospitals," Haq said.

Amazing. Doctors Without Borders or MSF, one of the NGO collaborators with the United Nations in Gaza, abandoned a hospital because the presence of armed men became so brazen, and the UN apparently just cannot possibly say who these armed men were. https://t.co/W6HganMTo4 — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) November 18, 2026

We all know who those armed men are, and if they were Israeli soldiers, so would the U.N.

I don't think Israel would be attacking hospitals if there weren't Hamas operatives with guns hiding in them. The IDF goes where Hamas IS. — Scorned Republican (@scornedrpblcn) November 17, 2026

Bingo. Hamas uses hospitals, schools, mosques, and other civilian-heavy areas as military outposts so Israeli strikes lead to civilian casualties. Then they and their left-wing allies scream about "genocide."

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The U.N. employs 13,000 staff in Gaza at their indispensable irreplaceable lifesaving agency UNRWA — yet just cannot manage to find a single bit of information as to who are these armed people who take over hospitals causing Doctors Without Borders to suspend their activities. https://t.co/gAeRZttqv4 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 17, 2026

They know.

Isn’t it just as damning for the UN to have no idea who the armed men at Gaza hospitals are, rather than admit it's Hamas?



Aren’t they supposed to be experts on what’s going on in Gaza? pic.twitter.com/4GFyQRn8nR — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 18, 2026

Yes, it is. But it damages anti-Israel narratives to admit that under the Geneva Convention, hospitals lose immunity when used as military bases, so they play stupid.

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