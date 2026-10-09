This GOP Challenger Just Put Letitia James Through the Wringer in a Brutal Debate for NY AG

There were plenty of debates to watch last night, from Abdul El-Sayed versus Mike Rogers in Michigan to Susan Collins versus Troy Jackson in Maine. But on a brutal night for Democrat candidates, the sharpest beatdown came in New York’s attorney general debate, where incumbent Letitia James faced Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy.

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Komatireddy is a Harvard Law School graduate, prosecutor, and national security expert who pursued a legal career after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She has since spent decades prosecuting cases involving al-Qaeda, ISIS, and Mexican drug cartels, including as a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York. She has also served as chief of staff at the Drug Enforcement Administration and clerked for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She’s also a mother of four.

Her pitch to New Yorkers is simple: fighting crime and making the city more affordable start with the same thing, actually prosecuting criminals. She didn’t just get that message across against James on Thursday night, she commanded the debate from start to finish.

Just fight crime. https://t.co/GpPzen11sH — Saritha Komatireddy (@sarithaforny) October 8, 2026

Komatireddy began the debate with a brutal reality check for Letitia James. James may hold the title of attorney general, but, Komatireddy argued, she has used the office as little more than a political platform for the nearly decade she’s held it, launching attacks against President Trump rather than actually serving New Yorkers.

“New Yorkers, you do not have an attorney general right now," she said. "For the last eight years, you’ve had a political hack sitting in the chair using our taxpayer money for her political purposes.”

And that point remained central throughout the debate.

Tonight, I’m making one thing clear: New Yorkers deserve an Attorney General who fights for them, not political interests. The law must be enforced, criminals must be held accountable, and public safety must come first. https://t.co/9GzgLirD9z — Saritha Komatireddy (@sarithaforny) October 8, 2026

Komatireddy carried her criticism of James into the issues facing New Yorkers, vowing to ensure that antisemitism did not become the city’s new normal as it has under Mamdani and James, blasting the rise in domestic violence and crimes against women, and calling out vast amounts of uninvestigated fraud, particularly in Medicaid.

Saritha Komatireddy JUST STEAMROLLED Letitia James in this debate!🔥🔥🔥 Saritha Komatireddy: “New York spends $126 billion on Medicaid every year. That’s more per resident than any other state in the country, and twice as much per resident as New Jersey. That doesn’t make any sense. We’re both blue states with similar demographics and similar policies. There’s about $40 billion in unexplained spending that Letitia James has failed to investigate. We used to have one of the best Medicaid fraud units in the country under previous Democratic attorneys general. We recovered about $250 million a year. Letitia James came in, and it took a nosedive to $19 million. Under previous Democratic attorneys general, we secured about 100 criminal convictions a year. Under Letitia James, that number hit an all-time low of eight. She gets 2,000 patient abuse complaints a year and secures maybe one or two convictions. That means someone could be punching an elderly patient in a nursing home, and no one is doing anything.” https://t.co/fNwnJLj3md — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 9, 2026

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James also continually struggled to defend her record. At one point, when the discussion turned to alleged misconduct involving prediction markets, Komatireddy said she would examine the facts and the law to determine whether an investigation or prosecution was warranted. James replied, “You don’t have to look at the facts and the law.”

Which, if anything, sounds a lot like how James has operated throughout her tenure.

“You don’t have to look at the facts and the law.”- Letitia James https://t.co/jm8mYT7nrT — Saritha Komatireddy (@sarithaforny) October 9, 2026

This comes as Komatireddy continues to narrow the polling gap, though James still holds a sizable lead. The latest Siena Research Institute poll puts James ahead by 13 points, 52 percent to 39 percent.

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