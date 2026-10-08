DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The Cornell Case Takes Another Turn, and Letitia James Is Involved

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 08, 2026 3:00 PM
Advertisement
The Cornell Case Takes Another Turn, and Letitia James Is Involved
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

We all know New York Attorney General Letitia James isn’t QB1 on investigations. She arguably disqualified herself by publicly declaring on the Cornell case, in which a Jane Doe alleges she was drugged and gang-raped at a fraternity in October 2024. Yet Gov. Kathy Hochul, another clown, appointed her as special prosecutor to lead a new criminal probe into the case. Authorities filed no charges after investigating the initial incident. Doe filed a civil suit in September 2026, sparking this new media frenzy. Several men have been named. One of them is now trying to remove James from the case entirely (via LA Mag):

Advertisement

Gillio Lopes, one of seven men accused in the sexual assault of a former Cornell University student, has filed a legal challenge against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James. Lopes is asking a judge to overturn James’s appointment as special prosecutor.

In a document filed October 7 in Albany County, Lopes’s attorneys argue that James publicly sided with the accuser, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, before she was ever assigned to investigate the allegations.

The argument is around a September 28 social media post in which James expressed support for Doe, three days before Hochul handed her control of the reopened criminal investigation.

Now Lopes’s legal team says the statement raises serious questions about whether James can fairly investigate the allegations and decide whether to file criminal charges.

Recommended
'Fat Chicks' and 'Big, Black C**k': Leaked Audio Rocks Dan Osborn’s Cratering Campaign Amy Curtis Where's 'Low-T Jimmy'? Talarico Has Been MIA for Almost Two Weeks Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Heck, even USA Today had a piece about how James prejudged the case. We’ll see if a judge agrees. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics LAW AND ORDER | LETITIA JAMES
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

'Fat Chicks' and 'Big, Black C**k': Leaked Audio Rocks Dan Osborn’s Cratering Campaign

'Fat Chicks' and 'Big, Black C**k': Leaked Audio Rocks Dan Osborn’s Cratering Campaign

Amy Curtis
Where's 'Low-T Jimmy'? Talarico Has Been MIA for Almost Two Weeks Now

Where's 'Low-T Jimmy'? Talarico Has Been MIA for Almost Two Weeks Now

Matt Vespa
The French Are Toast

The French Are Toast

Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos