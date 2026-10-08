The Cornell Case Takes Another Turn, and Letitia James Is Involved

We all know New York Attorney General Letitia James isn’t QB1 on investigations. She arguably disqualified herself by publicly declaring on the Cornell case, in which a Jane Doe alleges she was drugged and gang-raped at a fraternity in October 2024. Yet Gov. Kathy Hochul, another clown, appointed her as special prosecutor to lead a new criminal probe into the case. Authorities filed no charges after investigating the initial incident. Doe filed a civil suit in September 2026, sparking this new media frenzy. Several men have been named. One of them is now trying to remove James from the case entirely (via LA Mag):

Advertisement

SCOOP🚨 CORNELL SEVEN: Gillio Lopes, one of the seven men accused in Jane Doe’s civil lawsuit, has filed an Article 78 challenge looking to REMOVE NY Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor in the criminal investigation. His attorneys argue James showed bias toward Jane Doe in a Sept. 28 social media post, three days before Gov. Hochul appointed her to lead the reopened criminal investigation. Lopes wants the appointment overturned and a different prosecutor assigned. A judge has not yet ruled. More details via @lamag shortly. — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) October 8, 2026

Gillio Lopes, one of seven men accused in the sexual assault of a former Cornell University student, has filed a legal challenge against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James. Lopes is asking a judge to overturn James’s appointment as special prosecutor. In a document filed October 7 in Albany County, Lopes’s attorneys argue that James publicly sided with the accuser, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, before she was ever assigned to investigate the allegations. The argument is around a September 28 social media post in which James expressed support for Doe, three days before Hochul handed her control of the reopened criminal investigation. Now Lopes’s legal team says the statement raises serious questions about whether James can fairly investigate the allegations and decide whether to file criminal charges.

Heck, even USA Today had a piece about how James prejudged the case. We’ll see if a judge agrees.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.