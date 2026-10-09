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Susan Collins Ripped Troy Jackson to Shreds in Last Night's Senate Debate

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 09, 2026 7:45 AM
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Susan Collins Ripped Troy Jackson to Shreds in Last Night's Senate Debate
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, Robert F. Bukaty

There were several high-profile debates last night including between Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, which you can read about here. Sen. Susan Collins also faced off against Democrat Troy Jackson in the Maine Senate debate and it did not go well for Jackson.

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First, we'll start with Jackson saying we have to end fossil fuels — that would be an economic disaster for Maine and America. 

"I definitely reject the idea that I'm not willing to fight for people and lower the rates," said a laughing Jackson. "But I do think that we have to get off of fossil fuel and there is a way."

Ending fossil fuels will kill hundreds of thousands of jobs not just in the oil and gas industry, but in related industries as well. Americans would lose a reliable energy grid and the ability to heat or cool their homes. Utility rates would skyrocket and brownouts would become the norm.

Collins didn't even have to say anything about that, because Jackson did more damage to his campaign than she could have.

But Collins did slam Jackson for changing his positions on issues when he's lobbied by his son.

"And if you look at the number of times that Troy has flip-flopped his position on issues, and it usually has to do with issues that his son has been hired to lobby him on," Collins said. This includes Jackson backing funding for the Maine Maritime Academy where his son was registered as the school's legislative coordinator and worked as a lobbyist. And in 2024, Jackson — who had been backed by the NRA, including a 2022 endorsement — changed his tune on guns after the Maine Gun Safety Coalition hired his son to lobby for Second Amendment restrictions.

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Collins also shredded Jackson on utility costs and his failed energy plans.

"First of all let's make no mistake about this. Troy voted against a bill that the public advocates said would have reduced electric costs for the average household by $275 a year," Collins said. "His big plan for energy from Aroostook County? Totally collapsed. Completely failed. So it's just not accurate to say that it's the Iran war that has caused Maine to have the fourth highest electric bills in the country. If it were the Iran war, why wouldn't New Hampshire and other states have the same level of electric bills that Maine has?"

Even a New Hampshire journalist admitted that Collins won the debate, much to his dismay.

Of course, there's very little daylight between Jackson and Platner, anyway. Jackson is simply Graham Platner 2.0, tapped to run against Collins after Platner was forced out of the race when Democrats realized he would lose; Jackson even defended Platner following the many serious accusations made against him and Jackson has his own issues with his temper and treatment of women.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ENERGY | MAINE | MIKE ROGERS | SUSAN COLLINS
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