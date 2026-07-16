Colorado Governor Jared Polis Jumps on the Anti-Socialist Bandwagon

If Democrats want to save their party and themselves from the radical socialist takeover, they'd better start taking the threat seriously. As Speaker Mike Johnson said the other day, the barbarians are inside the gates. And it will be ugly for all of us, but the first to go down will be the Democrats and the party the socialists used to gain power.

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How do we know this? We've read a history book. The socialists and their communist brethren always, invariably, imprison or murder the people who helped elevate them to power, because they know those people pose a threat to them more than their political opponents.

After several Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates won in New York, a crowd of white leftists chanted 'You're next!' when House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared on an election night program. Setting aside the wildly racist optics of that, the message was clear: the socialists are coming for you, Democrats.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis knows this, and he's trying to save his state from the socialists who he says will destroy it.

I’m not scared of anyone. I just care deeply about our state and don’t want the socialists to destroy it. In a Colorado for all we don’t think less of anyone because of their net worth. Whether you have no money or are millionaire, we love you in Colorado and want you thrive. ❤️… https://t.co/EyVfwz372i — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) July 15, 2026

Polis was responding to this ad, in which a socialist said her fellow commies will make him 'pay his fair share.'

Jared Polis is one of the wealthiest individuals in Colorado, so it's no surprise that he is scared of Democratic Socialists who want to make him pay his fair share. pic.twitter.com/hQVcRgmboi — Y A R A (@YZokaie) July 15, 2026

Polis sure sounds a little scared to us, though. Maybe because he knows how violent the socialists are.

And that's a good thing. Perhaps the threat of being lined up against a wall by commies will be enough to get Democrats to come back to being a saner party.

They gunna eat you Jared 😭😭😭 — Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) July 15, 2026

Yes, they will.

The monster always turns on its creator.



These socialists and communists have been wearing the Dem party as a skin suit for decades.



They will purge the party leaving the true believers. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) July 16, 2026

This writer has been saying that for years. Democrats bear responsibility for the socialist uprising, because they wanted a radical base to 'resist' President Trump. And, much like Dr. Frankenstein, they've created a monster they cannot control.

You alredy did. When they were passing insane bill after insane bill you dutifully signed off on all of it. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) July 15, 2026

Whoops.

While I absolutely love watching radical leftists eat themselves — and will root for ANYONE bucking back at DSA sweetheart Yara Zoakie (the monster who called me the KKK from the dais for begging her to stop stripping my parental rights & hurting my children…)



Jared Polis… https://t.co/8pf9Dk658A — Erin for Parental Rights (@Erin4Parents) July 15, 2026

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"Jared Polis rolled out the red carpet for DSA by signing their insane bills that strip our fundamental rights into law for the last 7 years. He made this bed that we all lay in. Now We The People are the only hope at fixing it," she wrote.

Jared Polis(D) realizing that the Democrat Party has become the party of hating people like Jared Polis.

Just wait.

The Democrat Socialists aren’t going to stop.

They’re going to totally takeover the Democrat Party. https://t.co/7O8xxw7Boz — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) July 16, 2026

They're going to try. And it'll get ugly fighting them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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