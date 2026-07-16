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Tipsheet

Colorado Governor Jared Polis Jumps on the Anti-Socialist Bandwagon

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 16, 2026 1:30 PM
Colorado Governor Jared Polis Jumps on the Anti-Socialist Bandwagon
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

If Democrats want to save their party and themselves from the radical socialist takeover, they'd better start taking the threat seriously. As Speaker Mike Johnson said the other day, the barbarians are inside the gates. And it will be ugly for all of us, but the first to go down will be the Democrats and the party the socialists used to gain power.

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How do we know this? We've read a history book. The socialists and their communist brethren always, invariably, imprison or murder the people who helped elevate them to power, because they know those people pose a threat to them more than their political opponents.

After several Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates won in New York, a crowd of white leftists chanted 'You're next!' when House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared on an election night program. Setting aside the wildly racist optics of that, the message was clear: the socialists are coming for you, Democrats.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis knows this, and he's trying to save his state from the socialists who he says will destroy it.

Polis was responding to this ad, in which a socialist said her fellow commies will make him 'pay his fair share.'

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COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES JARED POLIS SOCIALISM

Polis sure sounds a little scared to us, though. Maybe because he knows how violent the socialists are.

And that's a good thing. Perhaps the threat of being lined up against a wall by commies will be enough to get Democrats to come back to being a saner party.

Yes, they will.

This writer has been saying that for years. Democrats bear responsibility for the socialist uprising, because they wanted a radical base to 'resist' President Trump. And, much like Dr. Frankenstein, they've created a monster they cannot control.

Whoops.

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"Jared Polis rolled out the red carpet for DSA by signing their insane bills that strip our fundamental rights into law for the last 7 years. He made this bed that we all lay in. Now We The People are the only hope at fixing it," she wrote.

They're going to try. And it'll get ugly fighting them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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