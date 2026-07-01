Top Democrats Are Still in Denial About the Rise of Socialism

Top Democrats are ignoring the rise of socialism in their party, and all it is going to do is accelerate the deadly ideology's rise into mainstream politics.

California Sen. Adam Schiff was asked point-blank on CNN whether the socialist wing of the Democratic Party is ascendant. Like other party leaders, he downplayed it, welcoming the ideology into the party's big tent while dismissing the several victories by Democratic socialists that just rocked New York City and, as of last night, Colorado.

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CNN: Communism, abolishing police...this is a growing brand of the Democrat Party.



SCHIFF: I wouldn't say that



CNN: Avila Chevalier is going to be a member of Congress though



SCHIFF: This is the power of Mamdani...there was a lot of fear when AOC ran but she's been great! pic.twitter.com/25BCuohH8m — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2026

"Well, I wouldn't say those comments are reflective of a growing brand in the party," Sen. Schiff said on CNN. "I understand that she's advocated closing all prisons, defunding police departments, opening borders. None of those views are within the mainstream of the Democratic Party."

She will, at this point, having won the primary, probably be a member of Congress. That doesn't mean that she's reflective of the whole party. You also saw some very centrist wins in primaries. We had a centrist win in Iowa in the primary. We had a centrist win in the governor's races in New Jersey and Virginia. All that's to say it's hard to extrapolate from one campaign or even three in New York City and say this is a nationwide trend.

"But I will say this. It is reflective, among other things, of the power of Mamdani. I think he is an incredibly charismatic leader. I think he is inspiring New Yorkers and winning people over and has enormous clout in New York," Sen. Schiff added. There was a lot of fear when AOC first ran for office that she was going to be this dangerous influence. She's been a great member of Congress. She's been articulate and forceful and made a profound case for change. So I'm not afraid of new members or new ideas in the party. I welcome it."

Democrats can welcome the mainstreaming of socialism all they want, but that doesn’t downplay the severity of the situation the United States is bound to find itself in: one where socialism is considered an acceptable platform. While conservatives will no doubt stand against this re-emerging ideology, it is actually Democrats who stand the best chance of stopping it, by strangling it in its cradle.

Republicans’ current strategy leans on the evils of socialism and historical precedent, unfortunately, boring and ineffective talking points that voters write off as GOP dogma. Democratic socialists, on the other hand, are presenting a radical, forward-looking vision under socialism, one that is obviously appealing to voters across the country.

If Democrats are unwilling to call out the scourge rising within their own ranks, it only makes conservatives’ job harder. We must again shift our focus back to the beauty and effectiveness of the free market, and build a positive, forward-looking case for how it can deliver prosperity, opportunity, and innovation better than any socialist alternative.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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