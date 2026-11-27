President Donald Trump will be on a West Coast swing next week to California and Arizona to tackle topics including the Iran conflict and the semiconductor industry.

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The two events are scheduled for next Friday – one at TSMC Arizona in Phoenix, as well as an address at the 2026 Reagan National Defense Forum.

Trump is expected to be in attendance for a groundbreaking event at the major chips manufacturer in the Grand Canyon State, which has become the focal point of the semiconductor race with China, Bloomberg reported.

"This groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate the milestone of TSMC Arizona’s Phase 5 expansion and the South Campus Project launch," a White House official told Townhall.

"The need for this facility comes at a time when surging global need for high-performance computing (HPC), super intelligence (SI), and mobile connectivity continues to expand exponentially," the official continued. "This event will bring together the TSMC alliance of suppliers, customers, business partners, government and academia to celebrate their contribution to the success of this project."

The White House official said that the initiative will be responsible for 10,000 "direct jobs" plus 11,000 "indirect jobs," with tens of thousands of jobs in construction and roles related to the project already being created.

The company has invested $265 billion into its domestic efforts so far. TSMC announced $100 million of that investment in July – gaining significant praise from the Trump administration.

“TSMC’s announcement of an additional $100 billion investment following our historic deal on trade and investment with Taiwan will create tens of thousands of American jobs and bring advanced semiconductor manufacturing back to America,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated at the time.

The massive facility in the northern Phoenix suburbs opened in 2024 following an initial $12 billion push by the company for an "advanced semiconductor manufacturing fab" in the city in 2020, according to a TSMC timeline.

In the Golden State, the president is scheduled to speak from 7 PM to 9PM ET at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, where the president once debated fellow Republicans during the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

During his remarks, he is expected to explain his argument in favor of the conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran, which kicked off earlier this year with the administration’s stated goal of preventing nuclear capabilities, according to the New York Post.

“We are honored to welcome President Trump to this year's Reagan National Defense Forum,” Roger Zakheim, Director of the Ronald Reagan Institute, said in a statement on the foundation’s website. “This marks the first time in RNDF's 13-year history that we will welcome the Commander in Chief, making this a historic moment for the Forum.”

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His visit to California comes amid public tensions with outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom over the mass commutations of over 500 individuals on death row at the state level. The president gave remarks at the Justice Department this week, criticized the governor's decision, and he even issued a subsequent memorandum pushing the DOJ to push for the death penalty for more crimes at the federal level.

"A prolonged delay in carrying out a death sentence is a grave offense to the justice system that denies a victim’s family the closure they deserve," the memorandum states. "Yet capital sentences imposed upon the most vile criminals are too often frustrated by years, or even decades, of litigation."

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