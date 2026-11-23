President Donald Trump is happy with the decision by the Nvidia Board of Directors to bring back Jensen Huang as president and CEO, as Huang resigned amid an extramarital affair controversy, including a reported relationship with an alleged Chinese operative.

Advertisement

The president said in a Truth Social post on Monday morning that the Justice Department "does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct."

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," the president continued.

Trump further stated that "the United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security."

"On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure," he added.

The president said that the company "should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security."

"Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World!" the president continued.

As recently as Sunday, the president was calling on Huang to return. He had previously said that if Huang was not going to come back, that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should take over the company's operations.

The news from Nvidia's board came just minutes before the stock market opened on Monday morning.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.