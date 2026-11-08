Nvidia has announced that the company will be opening an investigation into CEO Jensen Huang into his relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

Nvidia announced in a statement Sunday that it is opening an independent investigation of CEO Jensen Huang, following reports that he had been targeted by a long-term foreign intelligence effort led by the Chinese Communist Party aimed at weakening the chip manufacturer’s relationship with the United States and strengthening it with China. Nvidia’s Board of Directors said as part of the statement: “A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation. The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders. While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information.” — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 8, 2026

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Nvidia's board launches an independent investigation into CEO Jensen Huang over concerns he was the "target of a foreign intelligence effort." https://t.co/LIoPJSiukm https://t.co/N911ZP35Mc — CNN (@CNN) November 8, 2026

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy in a message to his company amid media reports. The company has announced an independent investigation into the matter, with the intent of determining whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence operation. Huang has apologized to his wife and children and says he takes “full responsibility” for his actions. Follow: @AFpost — AF Post (@AFpost) November 8, 2026

The company is reportedly concerned that Huang has been targeted by the Chinese Communist Party as part of a plot to weaken the chip-manufacturing giant’s relationship with the United States. Huang has admitted to engaging in an affair, which some say was with a suspected spy associated with the Chinese.

Here's what Nvidia's Jensen Huang sent to staff, admitting to affair: "To my colleagues at NVIDIA, I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it. To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust. To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence. Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American. My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy. Jensen" — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) November 8, 2026

“The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders,” the company has claimed, according to CNN. Board members “[have] no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised.”

The company says that Huang is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Nvidia is currently the second largest company in the world by market cap.

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