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Nvidia CEO Comes Under Investigation After Affair With Suspected Communist Spy

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 08, 2026 6:00 PM
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Nvidia CEO Comes Under Investigation After Affair With Suspected Communist Spy
AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File

Nvidia has announced that the company will be opening an investigation into CEO Jensen Huang into his relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

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The company is reportedly concerned that Huang has been targeted by the Chinese Communist Party as part of a plot to weaken the chip-manufacturing giant’s relationship with the United States. Huang has admitted to engaging in an affair, which some say was with a suspected spy associated with the Chinese.

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“The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders,” the company has claimed, according to CNN. Board members “[have] no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised.”

The company says that Huang is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Nvidia is currently the second largest company in the world by market cap.

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News Topics CHINA | COMMUNISM | NATIONAL SECURITY
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