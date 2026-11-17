Former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has broken his silence on a growing campaign by investors, business leaders, and current and former employees to reinstate him after his resignation last week amid revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving an alleged Chinese spy.

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A petition calling for his return began circulating the day after his departure and has since drawn more than 175,000 signatures, including that of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

In a statement posted on social media Tuesday, Huang said he would be “honored” to return if NVIDIA’s board determined that his reinstatement was in the best interests of the company, its employees, its shareholders, and the country.

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. Jensen — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026

"I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA," the former NVIDIA CEO wrote.

"I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation."

Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.

While Huang is willing to return as CEO, NVIDIA’s board and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have both signaled opposition. The board’s concerns center on the ongoing national security investigation and serious breaches of company policy and trust. Bessent’s concerns go further, as he explained earlier this week that Huang’s alleged willingness to engage with suspected Chinese shell companies, despite warnings to NVIDIA, raises national security questions not just about Huang’s conduct, but about the company’s senior leadership as a whole.

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President Trump, for his part, has appeared supportive of Huang’s return.

BREAKING: Nvidia’s board is reportedly not considering bringing back Jensen Huang as CEO 13% chance it happens https://t.co/KPcYj2EibW — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) November 17, 2026

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