A string of outages since late last week has fueled speculation that the United States is under cyberattack. Disruptions involving Microsoft, a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop on Friday, banking problems reported Monday, and reports of an outage affecting a classified NSA network have heightened concerns about whether the incidents are connected.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed those concerns Tuesday, saying the federal government, and the Trump administration in particular, has a duty to keep the public informed. He said investigations so far had identified a separate explanation for each outage, with no evidence linking the incidents to one another or to a cyberattack by a hostile actor.

“The best way to deal with people’s uncertainty and discomfort is to share with them transparently what we know… Every indicator that we have is that every single one of these events has an explanation or a cause that has nothing to do with a cyber criminal, has nothing to do with a hostile actor or another country.” - Secretary of State Marco Rubio https://t.co/dRDHXUWqCY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 18, 2026

"What we know and what we believe in terms of the information we have before us and that's why I came before you today is to share to people that are nervous we are not under systemic attack," Secretary Rubio said during a press conference Tuesday night. "These events have one has nothing to do with the other they're not interrelated, they're all separate and they're distinct and we have no evidence on the contrary every indicator we have is that every single one of these events has an explanation or a cause that has nothing to do with a cyber criminal has nothing to do with a hostile actor or another country."

"The American people should have confidence in that and I think the best way to address it with people is just to be straight out and say you know this is the information we have right now we have a duty to report that to the American people," the Secretary of State added. "If there is a threat to our country and a cause that we've identified we have a duty to report that to the American people so they can protect themselves and so that we can collectively as a nation confront it. What I'm sharing with you right now is that everything we know at this moment and everything we have reason to believe tells us that these events are not interrelated these are all distinct events and that none of them were the work of a malign actor or a cyber criminal."

The disruptions so far have affected everything from email and banking to air travel and government communications, but the companies and agencies involved have offered innocent explanations.

On Thursday, Microsoft’s Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services went offline after a software flaw overwhelmed its servers. Service was fully restored Friday night. On Friday, an FAA communications failure prompted a nationwide ground stop after a router installation overwhelmed the agency’s network. Flights resumed that day, though the precise cause remained under investigation. On Monday, JPMorgan Chase experienced transaction delays caused by a software bug, with normal operations confirmed by Tuesday. United Airlines also briefly delayed departing flights Monday because of a separate technology problem, which it resolved without publicly identifying the underlying cause. On Tuesday, an outage disrupted Apple services, including iCloud and Apple Pay, which the company blamed on an internal update, with services restored by Wednesday morning. That same day, the NSA reported disruptions to its internal communications network during routine maintenance, which was later attributed to a software update.

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For now, there is little reason to reject the official explanations, especially when those insisting these outages were a cyberattack have offered no verifiable evidence to the contrary.

Rubio also addressed reports of a possible Iranian “dirty bomb” plot targeting senior Trump administration officials in the nation’s capital. While he declined to confirm or deny the specific intelligence, he said he did not believe there was an imminent threat. He also took aim at the report’s sources, calling them “showboats and liars” and “probably criminals if they’re saying anything that’s even half true.”

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Sec. Marco Rubio just DROPPED this line on the fake news to their FACE "Some of your intelligence sources are LIARS, others are liars and CRIMINALS!" "They're arguing they have access to something — they don't — and because they have an email address in the GOVERNMENT, somehow there's credibility with YOU?" 🔥 "So number one, you have a bunch of liars out there that pitch stuff to people. And the second is, you have liars who are criminals!" LOCK UP ALL LEAKERS. Purge them and prosecute. Rubio said this is NOT directed at the specific reporting on an Iran "dirty bomb," but "intelligence" reports at large Pray for the safety of Trump and his officials! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

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