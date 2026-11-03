Trump Drops Major Israel Aid Update He Says Bibi Brought Up

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to the United States ending aid the Middle Eastern nation at the end of this year.

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The move comes as Netanyahu is also facing a political crossroads amid a recent election where neither he nor his opponent getting a majority in the Knesset, leading to questions about coalition-building and who will ultimately continue to lead the country.

“We were giving them 4 billion. We are. But it gets cut off at the end of the year,” Trump told “Fox and Friends” on Tuesday, saying Netanyahu was the one who “brought it up.”

.@FoxNews' Jonathan Hunt when reporting on this news from Israel during @AmericaNewsroom "The Israeli Finance Ministry now reportedly telling local media here that they were entirely unaware of any intention by the U.S. to cancel that $4 billion dollars in aid. So it really is a political and financial earthquake here in the region," — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) November 3, 2026

“I asked them because they don't need it and because why should we, suffer the slings from, lunatics like an [Abdul] El Sayed when they don't need it? It's a bad it's a bad talking point. Because we say, ‘Why don't we give everybody $4 billion?’ Israel's our number one. We give them more than anybody else, and they no longer need it. We've been doing it for years,” he added, calling Israel a “thriving” country.

.@POTUS on aid to Israel: "It gets cut off at the end of the year… They don’t need it... Israel is a very thriving country." https://t.co/iIJbOv2kgU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 3, 2026

“He brought it up. He said, ‘I think it would be appropriate if we do not receive aid,’ because he understands that this is one of their points of contention. Israel's been a great ally, much more reliable than most. I mean, look what happened with Europe. Although they did give me Greenland for the United States,” he continued.

Fox News reported after the interview that the comments from the president led to the Israeli Finance Ministry saying that they did not know about arrangement made between the two leaders.

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