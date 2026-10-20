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Abdul El-Sayed Says Israel Isn't Our Ally or Our Friend

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 20, 2026 5:00 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Says Israel Isn't Our Ally or Our Friend
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

This may be the least surprising and most honest thing Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has said during this campaign. We all know that El-Sayed doesn't like Israel and has spent months attacking his opponents for taking money from AIPAC; accusing some of them of "dual loyalty."

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In an interview with ABC News, El-Sayed said he doesn't believe Israel is an ally or a friend of the United States, which is his backhanded way of saying he doesn't want to be allies or friend with Israel.

"An ally that takes your money to push you into wars you shouldn't be fighting is not an ally," El-Sayed said. "If your kid has a friend who keeps bumming off their money and then talks about them behind their back and gets them into fights with other friends, what would you tell your kid to do with that friend? You'd probably tell them maybe it's not actually your friend. I think it's time for us to realize that Israel is not actually our friend."

Because of the Jews.

He does not.

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Yes, he pretty much did tell Jews that very thing.

"They furnish superb intelligence & do a lot of hard/dirty work in the region, often alleviating us of potential burdens and risks," Benson wrote.

That much is plainly, painfully obvious.

Probably would be helpful to tell him that.

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There's a reason for that.

Israel is also the last bastion of democracy and freedom in the Middle East, and a place where everyone — including Arabs, women, and gays — enjoy equal rights and freedom. El-Sayed rejects that, and he's got his reasons why. And El-Sayed wants a seat on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations so he can turn his hatred of Israel into American foreign policy.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABC NEWS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | FOREIGN POLICY | ISRAEL
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