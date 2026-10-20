Abdul El-Sayed Says Israel Isn't Our Ally or Our Friend

This may be the least surprising and most honest thing Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has said during this campaign. We all know that El-Sayed doesn't like Israel and has spent months attacking his opponents for taking money from AIPAC; accusing some of them of "dual loyalty."

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In an interview with ABC News, El-Sayed said he doesn't believe Israel is an ally or a friend of the United States, which is his backhanded way of saying he doesn't want to be allies or friend with Israel.

Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed shared his views on U.S.-Israel relations, saying he does not consider Israel an American ally: “I think it’s time for us to realize that Israel is not actually our friend.”



Watch the full conversation tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC News Live… pic.twitter.com/GhKCUOnjr3 — ABC News (@ABC) October 19, 2026

"An ally that takes your money to push you into wars you shouldn't be fighting is not an ally," El-Sayed said. "If your kid has a friend who keeps bumming off their money and then talks about them behind their back and gets them into fights with other friends, what would you tell your kid to do with that friend? You'd probably tell them maybe it's not actually your friend. I think it's time for us to realize that Israel is not actually our friend."

Israel is not actually our friend? Why? Because they warn us before one of his Hezbollah brothers is about to launch a terror attack on our soil? — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) October 20, 2026

Because of the Jews.

I get the feeling Abdul doesn’t like Jews very much. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) October 20, 2026

He does not.

I won’t be watching because the urge to throw something heavy at my TV will be too unbearable, didn’t he just tell Jews to get over the whole Israel thing and vote for him? I don’t know what it’s gonna take for people to wake up. — Patty Girl X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) October 20, 2026

Yes, he pretty much did tell Jews that very thing.

Actually, Israel is a great American ally — much better and more helpful, in fact, than quite a few of our traditional transatlantic allies (especially lately). We share many enemies & the Israelis are a serious force against them. They furnish superb intelligence & do a lot of… https://t.co/Y2P6RW3Szz — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 20, 2026

"They furnish superb intelligence & do a lot of hard/dirty work in the region, often alleviating us of potential burdens and risks," Benson wrote.

Israel provides America with invaluable intelligence and joint Israeli-American technology protects Americans abroad (& Abdul's mansions in the UAE). It's no wonder he doesn't support Israel/Iron Dome... he sides with our enemies and supports terrorists who murder Americans. https://t.co/f0mpxnQGVu — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 19, 2026

That much is plainly, painfully obvious.

Has anyone told him that the Iron Dome protects his property in the region? https://t.co/KHuEr5uHOv — greg (@mistergeezy) October 19, 2026

Probably would be helpful to tell him that.

Dislike Netanyahu? Totally legitimate. Many Israelis share that view!



Criticize Israel? Fair as well! No country is immune to criticism.



But not our friend? Insane.



El-Sayed speaks more harshly about Israel than about Iran, Russia, or any other of our actual geopolitical foes. https://t.co/LtKME3p3LV — Justin Spiro, LCSW (@Jusrangers) October 20, 2026

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There's a reason for that.

Tell me you’re Muslim brotherhood without telling me: “Israel is not actually our friend” 🤡



Yes Abdul, we know you like Hamas. https://t.co/y3K9IaeIyh — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 20, 2026

Israel is also the last bastion of democracy and freedom in the Middle East, and a place where everyone — including Arabs, women, and gays — enjoy equal rights and freedom. El-Sayed rejects that, and he's got his reasons why. And El-Sayed wants a seat on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations so he can turn his hatred of Israel into American foreign policy.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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