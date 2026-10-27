Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Begins in Ukrainian City

First Lady Melania Trump’s brokered ceasefire in Oleshky, Ukraine, began on Tuesday morning, she confirmed on X.

The Russian-held city is facing a humanitarian crisis, including issues with food and medical care.

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“The ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia took effect at 4:00am Moscow time on October 27, 2026,” she wrote.

“Timing was accelerated two days ahead of schedule to protect the safety of civilians and to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid. The ceasefire’s geographic area has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson Region, to provide safe passage for the humanitarian convoys,” the First Lady continued.

THE CEASEFIRE HAS COMMENCED The ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia took effect at 4:00am Moscow time on October 27, 2026. Timing was accelerated two days ahead of schedule to protect the safety of civilians and to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid. The ceasefire’s geographic area has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson Region, to provide safe passage for the humanitarian convoys. General Valery Gerasimov, Joint Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has confirmed. — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 27, 2026

She added that “General Valery Gerasimov, Joint Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has confirmed.

Last week, the First Lady announced the localized ceasefire for the city, and the agreement was confirmed by officials in both Ukraine and Russia. Although the war has gone on for years, the United States is currently hoping to broker an agreement to fully end the deadly war.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirmed that the deal is "being fully honored."

"As of 5:30 p.m. on October 27, Ukraine and Russia are adhering to the ceasefire agreement in designated areas related to the humanitarian mission," he wrote.

Ceasefire in Oleshky: Agreement Being Fully Honored ❗️As of 5:30 p.m. on October 27, Ukraine and Russia are adhering to the ceasefire agreement in designated areas related to the humanitarian mission. The ceasefire came into effect today at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time and 4:00 a.m. Moscow time. The ceasefire will remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. on November 1. No ceasefire violations have been recorded by either side. We are carrying out the humanitarian mission jointly with Yana Lantratova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, with the mediation and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS). ‼️I hope that everything will continue in accordance with the agreed plan and that we will be able to help the civilians in Oleshky who are eagerly awaiting assistance. — Dmytro Lubinets (@lubinetzs) October 27, 2026

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“This is the first tangible moment towards peace in a region that has been in this bitter war,” Exclusive Senior Advisor to the First Lady Marc Beckman told Townhall in a recent interview.

“There's no clean water, there's no access to food. Electricity is really in a bad situation. There are mines all over the city and around the city,” he added, saying it is a “dire situation” where “people are dying.” “There's no clean water, there's no access to food. Electricity is really in a bad situation. There are mines all over the city and around the city,” he added, saying it is a “dire situation” where “people are dying.”





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