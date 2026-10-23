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There Will Be a 'Localized Ceasefire' in Ukrainian City – Melania Trump Brokered the Deal

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 23, 2026 10:20 AM
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There Will Be a 'Localized Ceasefire' in Ukrainian City – Melania Trump Brokered the Deal
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

First Lady Melania Trump announced Friday that there will be a ceasefire in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, as there are possible trilateral talks looming in hopes of ending the Russia-Ukraine war. 

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The “temporary” ceasefire is scheduled to start on October 29, and the First Lady’s office says that Russia and Ukraine have decided to comply in order to allow for assistance to residents.

“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster.  Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water,” First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement. 

“The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks. It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible,” she added. 

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She was made aware of the situation in the city during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City last month, saying that and her representative “immediately leveraged the communication channel we established with Russia and Ukraine through the previous six reunifications of 34 children.” She also noted that “demining” also played a role in preparing the city for a ceasefire.

“Non-military, civilian leaders from both countries will work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require,” she continued. “Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine.”

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News Topics MELANIA TRUMP | RUSSIA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | UKRAINE | UNITED NATIONS
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