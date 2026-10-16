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Cartels on Notice After Trump Administration Issues Major Drone Restrictions

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 16, 2026 3:45 PM
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Cartels on Notice After Trump Administration Issues Major Drone Restrictions
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

The Trump administration is now issuing a temporary flight restriction for drones up to one mile away from the southern border and above 400 feet. 

The effort is meant to counteract drone activity from Mexican drug cartels, and it is done in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Transportation and the Department of War. 

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“DHS will not stop building on the historic progress made to secure the southern border,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement. 

“This action will help counter cartel drone threats, protect our personnel, and strengthen security in the airspace above the border. President Trump promised to secure the border, and we are delivering on that promise through continued action and strong partnership with Department of Transportation and the Department of War,” he added. 

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that “doubling down on that promise by protecting our skies from cartel drone threats and other illicit activities,” and War Secretary Pete Hegseth that “the United States government will maintain 100% operational control of our border.”

The Federal Aviation Administration released a domestic notice saying that the restrictions will be in effect from Monday until Oct. 19 of next year. 

“For too long, cartels have taken advantage of gaps along our southern border. Thanks to President Donald J. Trump, those days are over,” Hegseth stated. “By restricting unauthorized drone activity, we are giving commanders greater awareness, greater decision space, and more options to defend the Homeland. Equipped with cutting-edge technology—including Directed Energy Weapons—our warfighters will shoot down any cartel drone that threatens America’s sovereignty.”

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News Topics CARTELS | BORDER SECURITY | DEPARTMENT OF WAR | DHS | MEXICO | NATIONAL SECURITY
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