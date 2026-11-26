I have long believed that ingratitude is perhaps the greatest sin humans commit. It is the source of so many others, perhaps all of them. I witness it too often in my own life, and I am appalled and ashamed by it. But I also see massive overdoses in my country. Indeed, ingratitude is a major reason for the horrors that conscienceless Americans are perpetrating in overwhelming amounts.

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When innumerable millions of innocent babies will never get to see one sunrise; when countless children are maimed for life, butchered on the altar of sexual perversion and lust; when untold trillions of hard-earned American taxpayer resources are wasted on the slothful and lazy; when our courts turn criminals loose to prey on the innocent, and our government opens our borders to any unvetted barbarian who wants to come…well, you get the point. And all of it because of the selfishness, carnal pleasure, and ingratitude of an increasingly decadent populace. And our power-craving, equally decadent politicians love to have it so.

“They spat in His face” (Matthew 26:67). And they are still doing it.

There are no people on the face of this earth — and there never has been — with as much to be thankful for as the people of the United States of America. We’ve never been perfect, of course; perfection does not exist among humanity on this side of the grave. But previous generations led us well — perhaps too well — to heights of sustenance, freedom, and prosperity never seen before in human history, and still not seen anywhere else on earth. It was the principles upon which this country was founded that led the world to freedom and out of slavery. At least three times in the 20th century — World Wars 1 and 2 and the Cold War — America saved humanity from tyranny and a return to slavery. Our blessings from God have been so great, the resources of our land have been so vast, that even our poorest people are fat and sassy — and now, full of ingratitude. That’s the problem with wealth; a people begin to think they deserve it instead of having to earn it.

And sadly, ingratitude has produced a degenerate “leadership” today that has totally forgotten from where, and how, America ascended, and, more than that, from Whom her blessings came. Ingratitude has gone to seed.

For way too long now, folks, Americans have been looking to the wrong “leaders”—Washington, D.C., and state governments — and we are paying a terrible price for it. But, actually, the mistake is ours, the people’s. If we are looking to politicians for ultimate wisdom and guidance, we are of all men most foolish. “It is not in man who walks to direct his own steps” (Jeremiah 10:23). America must again look far above Washington, D.C., like our Founding Fathers did, where True Wisdom and guidance are found. Forget those thankless, arrogant, self-serving glory-seekers in Washington. Look where those people have led us: into eternal debt, into a cesspool of decadence, depravity, and immoral degeneration, into a divided, chaotic, hate-filled nation that has no idea where it is going or how to get where it needs to be again. Yes, it's time we quit looking to politicians for leadership and wisdom. You could put all their wisdom in a thimble and still see the bottom of it.

All they do now is warp everything they touch. It is time to be thankful to the God from Whom our blessings flow. “Enter into His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise” (Psalm 100:4).

But even in its current condition, there are things about America I am very thankful for. I'm thankful for America, not for what our politicians have now done to it, but for what our God has given to us. It is still the richest, most blessed nation in the world, with the best people on this earth.

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I'm thankful that America was founded by men who knew that "all men are CREATED" equal (not "evolved"), and were "endowed by our CREATOR with certain inalienable rights," men who knew that our rights come from God, not government or monkeys, and whose principles led the world to freedom and prosperity. At least, for a time. I’m thankful for that.

I'm thankful that our forefathers knew that "education is useless without the Bible" (Noah Webster), and I grieve and am mortified when I see the overflowing toilet bowl our country has become because our pseudo-leaders no longer believe Webster’s words or insist upon them. The current results grieve and mortify me, but surprise me not one bit. Indeed, I wouldn't expect anything different from this current modernistic, atheistic approach to education.

But I’m thankful that I grew up in an America that hadn’t forgotten Noah Webster’s wisdom. I studied that wisdom and truth, and I stand today exactly where I stood 50 years ago because truth doesn’t — can’t — change. And I thank generations of Americans who went before me, who helped teach me the truth. And, again, I sorrow that our current mis-leadership has forgotten, ignored, and doesn’t believe it. Blessed by the God of that Book, but totally ungrateful for it.

And we swim in that overflowing toilet bowl of putrid, stinking decadence and degeneration — 100 percent — because our “leaders” refuse to listen to the great men who built this country into the most wonderful place this earth has ever seen.

But not everybody is swimming with those ingrates because America still has many, many people who are thankful for the blessing the Creator gave us, and are fighting desperately to hold on to them. And I’m thankful those people still exist in the country. They are the only reason America is still a great country.

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But we’re swamped by thanklessness — and in too many of the wrong places. Dear God, forgive us. Forgive our inexcusable ingratitude and save us from it, if we’re worth saving.

Neither “Mark It Down!” Substack (mklewis929.substack.com) nor “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com) are backing down due to recent happenings. Indeed, I’m doubling down. Subscribe to both. Return to American greatness in my Old West novels, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

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