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Mexican Cartels Are Entering FAFO Territory in the Rio Grande Valley

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 03, 2026 6:50 AM
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Mexican Cartels Are Entering FAFO Territory in the Rio Grande Valley
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

If you take a shot at Americans, expect a response. In the Rio Grande Valley, Mexican drug cartels allegedly took shots at U.S. Coast Guard personnel. The incident occurred last Saturday near Garceno, Texas, and Coast Guard units reportedly returned fire. The incident remains under investigation. No casualties were reported, and no equipment was damaged. In response, 500 troops have been deployed to the area (via NewsNation):

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Roughly 500 troops are deploying to Texas’ Rio Grande Valley this week, sources confirmed to NewsNation, as federal forces step up border operations following a shooting incident involving the Coast Guard.

[…]

“The Coast Guard works closely with U.S. Border Patrol, the Department of War and the Texas Military Department to secure the border, disrupt illicit activity and protect the American people,” the agency said in a statement.

[…]

From August to September, the military used a high-energy laser in the Rio Grande Valley to take down at least 11 cartel-linked drones, officials said. They said the effort supported activities that posed a physical threat to troops and Customs and Border Protection personnel.

The Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector spans more than 320 river miles, 250 coastal miles and 19 counties. Threats there include cartels watching the movements of agents and troops, using drones to guide groups and smuggling drugs.

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President Trump has called Mexican drug cartels the ISIS of the Western Hemisphere. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BORDER PATROL | BORDER SECURITY | CARTELS | MILITARY | TEXAS
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