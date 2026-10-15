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Canadian Border Smuggling Scheme Ends in Prison Sentence

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 15, 2026 1:30 PM
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Canadian Border Smuggling Scheme Ends in Prison Sentence
AP Photo/Wilson Ring

A Mexican national in the United States illegally will be behind bars for five years after his sentencing for an “international human smuggling conspiracy” on Thursday, according to the Justice Department.

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Edgar Sanchez-Solis had a top role in a scheme that resulted in "hundreds" of illegal aliens from Latin America getting to the United States by going through the Canada first. 

The DOJ says that the scheme occurred from late 2022 until spring of last year, and people inside the U.S. transported people “further into the country” when they arrived onto American soil, as people would even pay “thousands of dollars” to be brought into the country illegally, according to a press release. 

The Missouri-based Sanchez-Solis pleaded guilty for his role in crime in May, and the DOJ said at the time that he also took part directly in some of the “smuggling events.” 

“Mr. Sanchez-Solis profited off of a scheme that undermined the security of our northern border and placed law enforcement officers and aliens in harm’s way when fleeing law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in a statement. 

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Acting Special Agent in Charge Anthony Patrone of HSI Buffalo stated that “these organizations exploit vulnerable individuals, endanger lives, and threaten the safety of our communities.” 

Three other individuals have also been charged in the alien smuggling case – Ignacio Diaz-Perez, Samuel Diaz-Perez and Salvador Diaz-Diaz. They all pleaded guilty to their related charges and will presumably be sentenced in late November. All of whom are Mexican nationals and illegal aliens.

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News Topics CANADA | DOJ | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | MEXICO
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