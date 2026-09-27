Florida Jury Convicts Cuban National in $20 Million Alien Smuggling Scheme

A federal jury in the Middle District of Florida convicted a Cuban national for his role in an international alien smuggling and money laundering conspiracy.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Lazaro Alain Cabrera-Rodriguez, 28, of Hialeah, Florida, conspired with others to operate an alien smuggling organization (ASO), which encouraged thousands of Cuban aliens to enter the U.S. through the southern border.

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These smugglers charged between $1,500 and $40,000 for the smuggling services, and co-conspirators sometimes chartered private planes to transport groups of aliens.

“Lazaro Alain Cabrera-Rodriguez used his travel agency as a front to illegally smuggle Cuban aliens into the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. "His travel agency provided a veneer of legitimacy to evade detection when the defendant falsely completed and filed at least 600 applications for visa waivers, arranged to fly the aliens from Cuba to third countries, further coordinated with other smugglers throughout the Americas, and laundered over $20 million through 57 bank accounts. These criminal offenses targeted our immigration laws designed to keep our borders safe and money laundering laws designed to keep criminal proceeds out of the nation’s financial system.”

The defendants often used fraudulent Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) visa waivers and advertised their smuggling services and bogus visa services across multiple social media platforms to solicit Cuban nationals and other aliens to attempt to illegally enter the country and fraudulently obtain lawful status in the United States.

“This defendant participated in an elaborate conspiracy to breach our nation’s immigration laws and smuggle illegal aliens into the United States for profit,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida. “We will continue to work with our task force partners to thwart these illegal activities and ensure that our borders are protected.”

Financial records show that during the course of the conspiracy, over $20 million passed through upwards of 57 bank accounts controlled by the defendant and his co-conspirators.

“This was not help, and it was not humanitarian; It was a criminal enterprise built on treating people like cargo and using their desperation for financial gain,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Nicholas Ingegno of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tampa. “Alien smuggling organizations do not provide a service; they exploit vulnerable people for profit while undermining the integrity of our borders and immigration system. This conviction reflects the strength of our commitment to dismantling the criminal networks that move people, launder money, and enrich themselves through fraud and deception.”

The ASO advertised services that included assisting Cubans with false claims of European citizenship to enter the United States on a European tourist visa waiver or ESTA. The ASO also filed hundreds of fraudulent ESTA applications with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) using fake addresses. Cuban nationals are not eligible for the ESTA program, but the defendants falsely represented that the applicants had not been in Cuba since 2011.

They did this knowing the applicants were in Cuba at the time the ESTA applications were submitted. Cabrera-Rodriguez furthered the conspiracy by helping move aliens from their country of origin, including Cuba, into the United States, including by purchasing international and domestic flights to transport aliens into and throughout the United States.

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Cabrera-Rodriguez and his co-defendants also conspired to regularly move funds to companies outside of the United States. Between 2021 and 2024, Cabrera-Rodriguez and co-conspirators transmitted over $600,000 from the United States to purchase flights for aliens to unlawfully enter the United States.

The jury convicted Cabrera-Rodriguez of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling for financial gain, conspiracy to commit international money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering concealment. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 17 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Twelve individuals were charged in a superseding indictment for their roles in the conspiracy. Liannys Yaiselys Vega-Perez, 31, Miguel Alejandro Martinez Vasconcelos, 31, Layra Libertad Treto Santos, 30, Emanuel Martinez Gonzalez, 29, Walbis Pozo-Dutel, 31, Luis Emmanuel Escalona-Marrero, 32, and Gisleivy Peralta Consuegra, 41, have all pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Erik Ventura-Castro, 24, pleaded guilty on May 7 and was sentenced on July 29 to 30 months in prison.

The investigation and superseding indictment were supported and prosecuted by Joint Task Force Alpha (JTFA), the Department’s lead effort in combating high-impact human smuggling and trafficking committed by cartels and Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs). A highly successful partnership between the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), JTFA investigates and prosecutes human smuggling and trafficking and related immigration crimes that impact public safety and border security. JTFA’s mission is to target the leaders and organizers of Cartels and TCOs involved in human smuggling and trafficking throughout the Americas. The Attorney General has elevated and expanded JTFA to target the most prolific and dangerous human smuggling and trafficking groups operating not only in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, but also in Canada, the Caribbean and the maritime border, and elsewhere.

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Led by the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and supported by the Money Laundering, Narcotics and Forfeiture Section, the Office of International Affairs, and the Office of Enforcement Operations, among others, JTFA has dedicated prosecutors from the Southern District of California; District of Arizona; District of New Mexico; Western and Southern Districts of Texas; Southern District of Florida; Northern District of New York; and District of Vermont. JTFA also partners with other USAOs throughout the country and supports high-priority cases in any district. All JTFA cases rely on substantial law enforcement resources from DHS, including HSI and CBP/U.S. Border Patrol and Office of Field Operations, as well as FBI and other law enforcement agencies. To date, JTFA’s work has resulted in more than 483 domestic and international arrests of leaders, organizers, and significant facilitators of alien smuggling and/or trafficking; more than 436 U.S. convictions; and more than 371 significant jail sentences imposed, and forfeitures of substantial assets.

HSI Tampa, U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Fraud Detection and National Security led U.S. investigative efforts, with substantial assistance from HSI’s Human Smuggling Unit in Washington, D.C. and CBP’s National Targeting Center International Interdiction Task Force. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs and authorities in the Cayman Islands provided valuable assistance.

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Trial Attorney Amanda Brown of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney Derry for the Middle District of Florida are prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and other transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Project Safe Neighborhood.

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