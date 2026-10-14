DOJ Fires Back at Political Targeting Accusations After Ilhan Omar Search

The Justice Department said its role is to examine the law when asked by Townhall about accusations from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and House Democrats that the recent search warrant executed on her home was politically motivated.

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Omar is currently facing a criminal probe related to potential immigration form fraud, which led to the search of her Washington, D.C. home on Monday, according to Fox News.

I asked the DOJ about the Ilhan Omar search at today’s presser, as Omar and Dems say it was politically motivated ⬇️ — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) October 14, 2026

“The Justice Department, each and every day, follows the facts and applies the law to reach justice. That’s what we do in every division and every building, in every U.S. Attorney's office across the country,” Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald said during a press conference focused on a major tax fraud crackdown on Wednesday afternoon. McDonald is the leader of the National Fraud Enforcement Division at the DOJ.

The Justice Department pushes back against accusations that the investigations into Ilhan Omar are "political": "The Justice Department, each and every day, follows the facts and applies the law to reach justice. That’s what we do in every division and every building, in every U.S. Attorney's office across the country." @cameron_arcand https://t.co/41QUrW8jEa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2026

A DOJ spokesperson said in a statement on Monday that "Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation."

Omar and Democrats in Congress said it was the result of targeting by the Trump administration, despite it being the result of a judicial warrant.

“I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns," Omar posted on X after the search. "This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced."

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2026

House Democrat leaders, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement that "or years, Donald Trump and far-right extremists have relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Omar with vile personal attacks and baseless accusations."

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"Now, less than 30 days until the midterm election, his violent mass deportation machine has descended upon the home of a duly elected Member of Congress and her family," the Democrat continued.

The investigation has resulted in 15 subpoenas that include Omar's family, according to NewsNation. Townhall was able to independently confirm the report through a source familiar.

Update: Federal prosecutors have issued more than 15 subpoenas, including to relatives of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged immigration fraud, a source familiar with the investigation tells @NewsNation. Federal agents seized Omar’s phone during the Monday search of her Washington, D.C. home, the source said. — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) October 14, 2026

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