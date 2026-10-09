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Trump Just Spoke With Putin – and There's a Big Diesel Update

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 09, 2026 2:56 PM
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Trump Just Spoke With Putin – and There's a Big Diesel Update
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump said Russia "will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and global marketplace" with much more to be supplied afterward, he posted to Truth Social while explaining that he had a "highly successful discussion" with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

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"Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel," he wrote.

"Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority," the president added, calling it a "very big and important announcement."

Earlier on Friday, the president suggested that an announcement regarding diesel was in the works, as prices for the type of fuel necessary for many truckers and farmers remain elevated. 

The agreement with Russia comes as special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are meeting with Ukrainian negotiators in Miami on Friday regarding the ongoing war in Eastern Europe. Trump last spoke directly with Putin last month. 

The average nationwide price of diesel is $6.28 per gallon, according to AAA on Friday. Earlier this week, Trump announced he signed an Executive Order allowing for sale of tax-free red dye diesel for highway driving through the end of the year.

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"We have a big announcement coming up on diesel, I think,” Trump said on Friday at a Columbus Day event at the White House, before complimenting Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Last week, the U.S. and European nations made an agreement on a diesel release, as supply concerns have continued, which the G7 cited as part of the conflict with Iran and the Russia-Ukraine war. 

“We will convene in the context of the [International Energy Agency] in the coming days to discuss the possibility of additional diesel releases as necessary,” the G7 leaders said in a statement. 

“Europe has just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel Oil,” Trump posted to Truth Social at the time. “The process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

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The move ultimately led to a diesel export ban against Europe being shot down, as the president told reporters this week that “we’re not gonna be doing the export ban.”

Aside from diesel, the president told Townhall on Tuesday that he is still “thinking about” a federal gas tax suspension, which would require approval from Congress first. 

Unless the president reconvened Congress soon, they are not expected to return until after the midterms, meaning a renewed suspension push would likely need to happen during the lame duck session or next year. 

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News Topics ENERGY | DONALD TRUMP | WHITE HOUSE
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