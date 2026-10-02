That's Gas: Trump Shoots Down Diesel Export Ban After European Agreement

President Donald Trump has ruled out a diesel export ban following an agreement made with G7 countries on Friday.

“Europe has a lot of diesel, and they’re going to be making a major world contribution, and so are we,” he told reporters before taking off on Marine One at the White House on Friday afternoon.

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President Trump on whether the diesel export ban is off the table after Europe agreed to release diesel reserves: "We were never gonna do it.... Basically, Europe was great." pic.twitter.com/JhjaAaQRE3 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 2, 2026

“And we’re not gonna be doing the export ban, we’re going to be doing what we’re supposed,” he added, saying a ban was “never” actually going to happen.

Diesel is the fuel necessary to keep the agricultural and trucking industries running – and it’s a $6.37 per gallon average, according to AAA. The president has faulted the Russia-Ukraine war as the reason for the diesel supply concerns, as G7 also cited the ongoing conflict with Iran as another layer to the issue.

“We condemn Iran's continued attacks against its regional neighbours and its disruption of international trade, energy security and the global economy,” the G7 leaders said in a statement. The leaders all met on a video call on Friday, including the president.

“In this regard, taking into account commitments that have already been fulfilled, we will implement our commitments with a coordinated release through the IEA of 100 million barrels (MB) to begin immediately over 4 months, including a frontloaded substantial diesel release within the first 20 days by G7 members and partners,” the statement read.

International Energy Agency posted to X that "the IEA is resolutely committed to continuing to work closely with all our Member & partner countries to strengthen energy security."

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