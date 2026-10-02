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Trump Makes Major Diesel Announcement After Last Minute G7 Meeting

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 02, 2026 10:17 AM
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Trump Makes Major Diesel Announcement After Last Minute G7 Meeting
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Europe will begin releasing diesel at the request of the United States in an effort to keep prices from getting even higher, President Donald Trump announced on Friday.

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The average cost of diesel in the U.S. is currently $6.37 per gallon, according to AAA. Diesel is commonly used for truck and other large vehicles. 

“Europe has just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel Oil,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “The process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

There was a virtual G7 meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump and others in order to find a solution, according to NBC News

The administration previously weighed stopping diesel exports as leverage to get Europe to cooperate, according to Reuters. He’s argued that it’s not the conflict with Iran that’s created the price issue, but rather the Russia-Ukraine War.

“Diesel is really hurt much more, not by the Middle East, but by what's going on in Russia, because those diesel refineries are being knocked out at pretty alarming rate. And, if that didn’t happen we wouldn’t have a diesel problem,” he said in the Oval Office this week.

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent posted Thursday that "the United States is delivering on its commitments to help stabilize global energy markets."

"Our European partners should accelerate delivery on their existing commitments and make additional supplies immediately available to address ongoing disruptions," he wrote. "American farmers, truckers, and businesses should not be left carrying the burden of a global diesel shortage. America is doing its part. We look to our allies to match their commitments with action."

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News Topics ENERGY | DONALD TRUMP | EUROPEAN UNION | RUSSIA | TRUTH SOCIAL
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