Mamdani's Second Home Tax Has a New Foe

President Donald Trump is eyeing possible options for federal intervention into New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s second home tax.

While proponents of the tax view it as a way to generate significant revenue for the city, others have argued that it could have a serious financial toll on property owners and the Big Apple. A judge in Staten Island halted the tax from going into effect as the legal battle plays out, according to ABC 7 New York.

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The tax is against homes over $5 million, and condos and co-ops over $1 million if it is not a “primary residence” or has a renter living inside, along with some other exceptions, according to the city website.

“The NYC Pied-a-Terre Tax is costing New York City and State a fortune in that the money, eventually to be gotten, is very little compared to to the TAXES PAID by the tens of thousands of people who are fleeing the City, never to return,” Trump posted to Truth Social, adding that Texas and Florida are just some states cashing in on New York’s political changes.

“It is pure Amateur Hour, and it’s hard, as President of the United States of America, to sit back and watch it happen, especially to a place I once loved. Financial, and then Social, RUIN, is a 100% certainty - And then the Radical Left Jihadists charge Congestion Pricing on top of everything else,” he continued, saying that it “must be stopped, NOW!”

“I am looking to see if the Federal Government has any legal right to avert this disaster, before it is too late, for the millions of people who cherish New York and want to see it thrive, as opposed to becoming a filthy, crime ridden, decrepit place of mockery and scorn,” he continued.

Mamdani said in a July 23 statement that this is a critical part of solving the “city’s long-term fiscal challenges.”

“On Tax Day earlier this year, I promised that we would tax the rich, and with our new pied-à-terre tax, that is exactly what we have done,” he said at the time. “Today is the first step in implementing this tax and collecting critical revenue to fund our parks, schools and libraries. We will diligently implement this law and ensure that we collect what working New Yorkers – and this city – deserve.”

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