An American Prisoner in Russia Is Freed – and He Has 'One Request'

Former United States Marine Robert Gilman has been freed from Russia after being held for four years, the Trump administration announced on Tuesday.

Gilman is currently flying to Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C., and then he will receive medical care domestically. He faces serious health complications, and he was originally taken put behind bars over questionable officer assault charges, according to PBS.

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“In a well known Media story, Robert was imprisoned in Russia in 2022, during the Biden Administration,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday.

“After my discussions with President Vladimir Putin, Russia has agreed to release him, very much on a Humanitarian Basis. We appreciate this decision, and the fact that Russia asked for no one in return — No exchange took place,” he continued, specifically crediting Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff, Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka, Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler , as well as Jared Kushner.

Trump said that Gilman requested a “GREAT cheeseburger” upon arriving back to the U.S.

“I will take care of that!” the president quipped, noting that Gilman’s mother, Nancy, is on the rescue flight as well.

“During my Administration, we have prioritized bringing home Americans Detained Abroad, and have done so at a level never seen before, returning hundreds of people to their families,” Trump said. “We have also freed many non Americans who were under capture in different countries throughout the World.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that “while [the United States] appreciate[s] this positive step, we are still seeking the immediate return of all other unjustly detained Americans, including wrongful detainee Stephen Hubbard.”

“The President will not stop until all unjustly detained Americans are home,” Rubio continued.

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