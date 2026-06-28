Let New York Suffer

I used to love New York City. You could go there and walk around, unmolested, and enjoy the sights and sounds the city had to offer. Now, the aroma of urine and weed permeates the streets like a poorly ventilated cigar bar on its busiest night.

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There is no real punishment for crimes short of murder. Walk into a Duane Reade, a pharmacy and convenience store chain owned by Walgreens up there, and you will see less security than in a bank. As leftists insist, “People need to steal to feed their families,” you can’t help but notice that the only items NOT locked up behind Plexiglas ARE the food. All the make-up, cleaning products, detergents, hair dyes, etc., require a button to be pushed to summon (eventually) an associate with a key to liberate the things you want to purchase…and take them to the front counter, where they will sit until you pay (because people can’t be trusted to carry products around the store).

But food – everything from pre-made sandwiches to canned soup – sits free for the taking by the “starving masses” who don’t exist. How can the food be safe from people suffering “food insecurity”?

That’s because “food insecurity” is a lie; a myth created to justify bad actions and worse policies. Poor Americans are more likely to die from type 2 diabetes than from malnutrition. In fact, all the cases of malnutrition I’ve ever heard of in the United States were the result of malicious actions by evil people, not neglect.

This is New York City in a nutshell – a club sandwich of bad policies and acceptance of bad actions over the few decent people who still live there. The majority either vote to replace bad politicians with those even worse, in a desperate search for a bastardized definition of “justice,” or they’re indifferent to their fellow New Yorkers who do.

A lot of people don’t show up to vote.

Whatever the case, passive or active, the people of New York voted for all of this or tolerated its support. The sane people are gone, having fled the march of communism for greener pastures.

So, with that in mind, and the fact that people have not only received ample warning of the destructive nature of radical leftist policies, let the city have what it so desperately wants: let New York suffer.

California is going broke – the coming crush of pensions and the “compassion” in the form of welfare and health care benefits for illegal aliens are going to overwhelm the system and be a foot to the groin of their economy. Good. The same goes for New York.

I have zero interest in helping anyone who hits themselves in the head with a frying pan while complaining about a headache. Once I tell you that, you might want to stop hitting yourself in the head, and you don’t, I’ve lost all interest in your pain or the damage it’s doing.

New York City can die. There was a time when the fate of the economy of New York was the fate of the US economy. Not anymore.

The financial and stock economies are so decentralized now, with many brokers working remotely in places like Florida, that “Wall Street” is now more of an address than anything tangible. Let New York get a giant dose of what they voted for.

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I know President Trump won’t be inclined to let it happen because it’s his hometown, but he should. Freeze and eliminate as much federal money going to the city as possible, let them tax the hell out of themselves, and really feel the impact of “free” stuff and price controls.

On the federal level, every effort should be made to contain the damage, not mitigate it. Leftists in New York who’ve only ever seen a state-controlled economy on paper should be made to experience it in all its glory. It’s what they wanted, it’s what they voted for, after all.

The rich liberals who fund the Democratic Socialists need to experience what they seek to impose on everything else. Let the “eat the rich” crowd dine out on their Upper East Side benefactors with wealth taxes, estate taxes, property taxes, whatever the minds of people rotted with envy who’ve never held a real job beyond something called “organizer” have their way with their patrons.

You can tell a kid the stove is hot all day long, and most will avoid touching it, but some need to feel that burn for themselves, either out of obstinacy or stupidity. That is the radical left and communism. Democrats don’t have the guts to stand up to their insane wing for fear of losing their votes, so instead, they lost their party. For the good of the country, Republicans have to do it. And the best way to do it is to let them have their way with the people who put them in power. Since they haven’t learned from history, let them repeat it. Protect people on the good side of the Ironic Curtain, but that’s it. Pop some popcorn and enjoy the show.

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Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, DC, and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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