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Tipsheet

Pied-à-Terre Tax Notices Just Went Out to NYC Homeowners, Expect a Flurry of 'For Sale' Signs to Follow

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 30, 2026 12:30 PM
Pied-à-Terre Tax Notices Just Went Out to NYC Homeowners, Expect a Flurry of 'For Sale' Signs to Follow
AP Photo/Pamela Smith

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed to tax the rich, including those who own luxury second homes in the Big Apple. Those pied-à-terre tax notices have gone out, and we will not be surprised if a bunch of 'for sale' signs follow.

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Here's more:

The Mamdani administration has unveiled rules for how the city’s new pied-à-terre tax will be enforced — with the first surcharge notices going out in the coming weeks, The Post has learned.

The city Department of Finance will let owners of thousands of luxury secondary residences know they’ve been deemed eligible for the tax by August 30, according to the newly published proposed guidelines.

The DOF has subpoena power and can conduct audits going back six years to determine whether a property should be taxed or exempt.

One-to-3 family homes worth at least $5 million and co-ops and condominiums valued at $1 million or more — that are unoccupied, non-primary residences — would be subject to the surcharge, approved by the state Legislature.

The DOF has subpoena power and can conduct audits going back six years to determine whether a property should be taxed or exempt.

We wonder what Mamdani's family pays on that big Ugandan compound they have.

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It's estimated the city will lose at least $12 billion as the wealthy flee for friendlier cities.

When the wealthy leave, these taxes trickle down to lower socioeconomic groups.

Business is going to be great for realtors in those states.

And, by and large, it was upper-class New Yorkers who supported Mamdani. Whoops.

Those people have the means to flee the bad policies they vote for. It's the middle- and lower-class New Yorkers who are left to deal with the fallout of the privileged class voting for socialism.

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Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
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