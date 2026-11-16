Democrats have no intention of making life more affordable for you, American taxpayer. Instead, a group of former USAID "insiders" wants the Democrats to resurrect USAID when they retake control of Congress in January.

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Former USAID insiders are now pushing the incoming Congress to create a NEW USAID.



The group’s proposal criticizes “forcing America-first demands on partner countries,” including tying assistance to deportation agreements and access to critical minerals.



Its policy paper also… pic.twitter.com/PHJyKYkniQ — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) November 16, 2026

In the "Strategic Landscape," the insiders wrote:

What we lost in 2025, and what is under existential threat now, is the United States' capacity to conduct sustained and principled development and humanitarian work: the long-term, specialized project of helping countries build stronger economies, democratic institutions, health systems, infrastructure, human capacity and resilience, while upholding human rights and centering human dignity. Whether America intends to continue to pursue those goals and maintain the capabilities to support them is currently unclear.

Back in February 2025, Towhall published a list of some of the "principled development and humanitarian work" USAID funded. This included sex change procedures in Guatemala; money to help disabled Tajikistanis become "climate leaders"; millions in Kenya to "empower" women to adapt to climate change; $45 million for emergency food assistance for Venezuelan migrants in Colombia (why would they need to leave Venezuela's communist utopia?); $60.8 million worth of contraception and condoms; an alliance with EcoHealth, a Wuhan lab collaborator; and even meals to al Qaeda-affiliated fighters in Syria and aid to Taliban narco-jihadists in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, international aid is a recipe for grift and waste that does nothing to help the economies of poor nations. On the contrary, it destroys them, as Laura Hollis pointed out:

Released in 2014, “Poverty, Inc.” is even more relevant today because of the intense scrutiny and criticism that international “aid” is—finally—receiving. The film contains nearly 200 interviews with entrepreneurs and thought leaders from some of the countries most devastated by what the filmmakers call “the global poverty industry,” including Haiti, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Bolivia, Peru and Bangladesh. I have been showing the film to my students for 10 years, and every semester, their reaction is the same: They come away shocked and dismayed by the horrific effects that aid—even when motivated by compassion—has had on third-world nations. The film demonstrates how the “free” goods provided by international aid agencies, churches and other charities warp the marketplace, destroy local small businesses and make it impossible for native entrepreneurs to compete. Well-intentioned programs like those encouraging the adoption of Haitian “orphans” created perverse incentives for poor parents to abandon their children, rather than helping families in need.

Democrats will undoubtedly bring this back if they regain the White House. They'll try next year, and then run to the media when President Trump vetoes the bill.

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The sharks are circling. https://t.co/3JAVocYF3u — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) November 16, 2026

How does this help Americans with "affordability"?

It doesn't. And massive foreign spending will increase inflation and harm Americans.

If these demons make another USAID the American people need to chimp so hard we completely reboot the government 1776 style https://t.co/2wKWMFZj0o — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) November 16, 2026

That should be one of many lines in the sand.

Democrats cannot wait to restart their massive grift and fund psycho left-wing groups and causes around the world https://t.co/GwedV2lf1L — Drive for Show (@Drive_For_Show) November 16, 2026

That's likely the plan.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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