We all remember how Obamacare saved us $2,500 a year on health insurance, right?

Right?

It didn't, of course. In fact, health insurance premiums have skyrocketed because Democrats passed the so-called Affordable Care Act (ACA) more than a decade ago. Since then, they've barely managed to prop up the "affordable" part with massive government subsidies. But the reality is this: the ACA saved no one money and made care worse.

Advertisement

But that was always the design, with the end game of socialized medicine as the real goal of the ACA. Now that Democrats will have control of Congress again in January, they're going to push for Medicare for All — a disaster that will destroy our economy, our healthcare, and make our taxes quadruple (by some estimates).

That's a steep price for "free" healthcare.

Despite that, Ro Khanna is pulling out the tired line that Medicare for All will save us money, claiming it is "anti-inflationary, pro-growth, and pro-business."

Medicare for All would lower costs from $5.3 trillion to $4 trillion and is one of the best anti-inflationary, pro growth, and pro business policies the nation could adopt. https://t.co/FFvQFNYdkf — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 18, 2026

No one believes him, of course.

And a pending Community Note points out that the $5.3 to $4 trillion cost reduction claim comes from a non-peer-reviewed Yale preprint. The CBO says single-payer would raise federal costs $1.5 to $3 trillion annually.

More government spending means more inflation and more taxes.



Get government out of medical care and medical insurance. — GenXJen (@hage8675309) November 18, 2026

Government got involved in healthcare with the ACA and nothing good came of it.

I'm on Medicare. Why would you force people to be on this system? My costs keep going up every year — debbiesparkles (@Debb227timi) November 18, 2026

He doesn't want his voters to know this.

Will you be exempt from Medicare for All like you were from the ACA? pic.twitter.com/upzGnvHvTI — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) November 18, 2026

Of course they will.

One of Medicare for All's biggest proponents, Abdul El-Sayed, is married to a psychiatrist who doesn't accept Medicare or any insurance at all.

Rep. Khanna's claim that M4A would reduce national health spending by $1 trillion is baseless.



Its from a "study" that wasn't peer-reviewed or even based on a M4A health care model. The authors just plugged in $1 trillion in savings as an aspiration with no model to achieve it. https://t.co/NNJ02WPTkx — Jessica Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@JessicaBRiedl) November 18, 2026

All they do is lie.

Remember when Dems said Biden’s $1.9 TRILLION American “Rescue” Plan Act would reduce inflation?



Remember how the $1.9 TRILLION Infrastructure act was supposed to be deflationary?



Remember the $250 billion spending package Dems had the gall to call the “Inflation Reduction… https://t.co/RSQCUOtDxs — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) November 18, 2026

Advertisement

They think we're stupid, and unfortunately, some of their voters prove them right.

There is nothing about Medicare for All that will save us money. We will all pay more in taxes, we will all have less access to healthcare, and our economy will tank.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.