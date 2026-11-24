Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell has confirmed that the Democrats' Medicare for All scheme would eliminate private insurance. As we pointed out several times, more than one million people work in the insurance industry and related fields. That means a lot of people are going to either be unemployed or rolled into another massive bureaucracy.

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Either way, Americans lose.

BREAKING: Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) says Abdul El-Sayed’s healthcare plan would ELIMINATE private health insurance https://t.co/FBi3q4rdMF pic.twitter.com/DkBsmPhSUF — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 23, 2026

"You say you phase it in. Does that mean at the same time you're phasing in Medicare for All, you're phasing out private insurance?" asked host John Roberts.

"Well it's year one, year two, year three, year four," Dingell replied.

"Does it phase out private insurance as Bernie Sanders wanted to?" he asked.

"Our bills do," Dingell said.

We can't imagine that unions who have really good private insurance will go for this. Does that mean Democrats will exempt union plans from the private insurance ban? Or will they screw over their most ardent supporters?

Will Congress also be forced to use Medicare for All or will they be exempt from it?

I’m shocked she didn’t talk about Hasan Piker’s muscles again. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 23, 2026

Ew.

Sounds like an attack on Obamacare which fixed healthcare and made it affordable for all. — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) November 23, 2026

We're all saving $2,500 a year, aren't we?

None of the Democrats should be able to buy private healthcare if they destroy healthcare for the rest of us and if we can’t keep our doctors they can’t. — Crazy Rolls On (@Dragontail110) November 23, 2026

They're (D)ifferent, though.

Congratulations to all the union workers who supported him!! Your benefits are about to be wiped out — ClevelandRocks (@cavsfan1983) November 23, 2026

There's no way Democrats can carve out an exemption for unions without facing massive blowback.

TROJAN HORSE:



Dems admit they want to completely phase out private health insurance, dragging us down to the quality of care England and Canada enjoy. https://t.co/Ii9TJYMAtT — David M. McIntosh (@DavidMMcintosh) November 23, 2026

The destruction is the point.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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