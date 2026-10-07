Minnesota's Somali Gang Problem Is So Bad One County Sheriff Created a Team to Deal With It

There have been at least two high-profile shootings in Minnesota involving Somali gangs. The Democrats want to pretend this is no big deal, deny the presence of the Somali gangs, and we shouldn't worry when these thugs open fire outside an Eden Prairie homecoming football game (that led the game and the dance to be canceled), and will undoubtedly accuse those of us who do notice the Somali gang violence of being racist.

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But this feels like the first trickles before the floodgates open and we learn that Somali gang violence is actually a massive problem in the state. It's a big issue in Ramsey County, because Sheriff Bob Fletcher said there have been hundreds of shootings and more than a dozen deaths. It's so bad that Fletcher has created a unit devoted entirely to combating Somali gang violence.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘We need honesty’

There have been 3 Somali gang shootings in the past 4 days in Minnesota. Elected officials say there are no Somali gangs here, and yet, Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher says there have been a hundred shootings and 14 Somali gang-related deaths in… pic.twitter.com/En1RPp3js0 — Rich McHugh (@RichMcHugh) October 7, 2026

Here's more:

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher says he is forming what he believes to be the first Somali gang task force in the U.S., made up of about five dedicated investigators. “In the last year, we’ve had 14 homicides here in the metropolitan area; over 120 shooting incidents,” he said. “We had two more last night, and it’s a growing problem. And we better work our butts off right now to fix this problem in the Somali community, or we are going to launch into a 200-year legacy that won’t be unlike what some of the European countries are seeing.” Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jama Shine, a Somali investigator working on Fletcher’s team, said the community needs to be “honest.” “Yes, we do have a gang problem, right? And we have to address it. I’m from the (Somali) community. These kids don’t represent me, don’t represent our community. We need to hold them accountable.”

It's wild how Democrats pretend this isn't happening, when we have video and entire units devoted to fighting Somali gang violence.

Somali gangs driving BMWs, Mercedes and Audis, likely funded with your stolen tax dollars. https://t.co/nOO5cP6mnJ — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) October 7, 2026

This is totally fine.

I'm still waiting for anybody to tell me a single way that the United States of America has benefitted from mass migration from Somalia. — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) October 6, 2026

We can't. There is no benefit to mass migration from Somalia.

The violence is not an unfortunate byproduct of mass migration — it is the entire point. America is largely a peaceful country, making it an outlier in the world. The Democrats, forever hellbent on destroying American exceptionalism, want to make us no better than the rest of the globe, where gang violence, fraud, corruption, and oppression are the norm.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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