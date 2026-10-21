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Jacob Frey's Latest Defense of the Somali Community Is a Very Unfunny Joke

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 21, 2026 2:30 PM
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Jacob Frey's Latest Defense of the Somali Community Is a Very Unfunny Joke
AP Photo/Jim Mone

It's been a while since we've heard from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has made a name for himself by attacking ICE and pandering to the illegal aliens in his city, including the Somali community — where many bad actors have stolen billions in tax dollars from hard working Minnesotans.

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When he's not pretending to enjoy Somali food, Frey is spinning lies about why people are "coming after" the Somalis in his city and state. He said this at the Somali Networking Night, too. 

Give it a listen, because he's serious.

"I think one of the reasons that they were coming after you is they saw the kind of economy and entrepreneurship that you're helping to build," Frey said.

Yeah, the brilliant economy and entrepreneurship of the "Learing Center."

"They saw suddenly that the CEOs of the future are not all gonna look like me," Frey continued, "the CEOs of the future are going to be from a thousand different backgrounds. And so, suddenly, you all are creeping up in brilliant fashion. You're not just the CEOs and entrepreneurs of tomorrow, but of right now. You are showing that."

More than 80 percent of Somali-led households are on welfare. So they're not even working at McDonald's, let alone being CEOs and entrepreneurs.

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That number goes up for households with children, where nearly 90 percent get welfare.

CEOs and entrepreneurs don't need SNAP or rent assistance or Medicaid.

Apparently.

He absolutely believes this. Delusion runs deep.

All the CEOs and entrepreneurs came here, apparently. Maybe we should send them back to help Somalia.

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News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | JACOB FREY | MINNESOTA | SNAP
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