Jacob Frey's Latest Defense of the Somali Community Is a Very Unfunny Joke

It's been a while since we've heard from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has made a name for himself by attacking ICE and pandering to the illegal aliens in his city, including the Somali community — where many bad actors have stolen billions in tax dollars from hard working Minnesotans.

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When he's not pretending to enjoy Somali food, Frey is spinning lies about why people are "coming after" the Somalis in his city and state. He said this at the Somali Networking Night, too.

Give it a listen, because he's serious.

Mayor Jacob Frey says the reason people are "coming after" Somalis is because they "saw the type of economy and entrepreneurship" they are trying to build and that Somalis are the "CEOs of the future".



And no this is not an SNL skit. pic.twitter.com/IUdPkbdrkn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 20, 2026

"I think one of the reasons that they were coming after you is they saw the kind of economy and entrepreneurship that you're helping to build," Frey said.

Yeah, the brilliant economy and entrepreneurship of the "Learing Center."

"They saw suddenly that the CEOs of the future are not all gonna look like me," Frey continued, "the CEOs of the future are going to be from a thousand different backgrounds. And so, suddenly, you all are creeping up in brilliant fashion. You're not just the CEOs and entrepreneurs of tomorrow, but of right now. You are showing that."

Minneapolis Mayor Frey: "They come after Somalis because you're future CEOs and entrepreneurs"



Yes, that 67 IQ is very intimidating pic.twitter.com/4gHaPZm8hS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2026

More than 80 percent of Somali-led households are on welfare. So they're not even working at McDonald's, let alone being CEOs and entrepreneurs.

That number goes up for households with children, where nearly 90 percent get welfare.

According to Census ACS data (2014-2023) analyzed by CIS, 81% of Somali immigrant-headed households in Minnesota receive some form of welfare (cash, SNAP, or Medicaid), vs 21% of native households. 54% get SNAP, 73% Medicaid. For households with children: 89%. Minnesota state… — Grok (@grok) October 20, 2026

CEOs and entrepreneurs don't need SNAP or rent assistance or Medicaid.

Somali food causes brain damage. pic.twitter.com/ZBWFVTi1mw — "Elections" Have Consequences (@PaulGaier1) October 21, 2026

Apparently.

It’s hard to tell whether he knows he is pandering to the point of absurdity, or if he genuinely believes what he is saying https://t.co/37i3WIqjiR — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) October 20, 2026

He absolutely believes this. Delusion runs deep.

So is that why Somalia is so poor? https://t.co/QhaMTX11B3 — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) October 21, 2026

All the CEOs and entrepreneurs came here, apparently. Maybe we should send them back to help Somalia.

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