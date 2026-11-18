It would be much easier to take Democrats' concern for babies seriously if they didn't support abortion-on-demand throughout all nine months of pregnancy. That's just what happened here, with Abdul El-Sayed saying that we should save babies from measles, calling it "the lowest common denominator for a civilized society."

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Saving babies is the lowest common denominator for a civilized society. Babies can’t get vaccinated. When measles surges, they are defenseless. This is what happens when we appoint an anti-science grifter to the highest public health role in the country. https://t.co/skGrIM3JjL — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 18, 2026

First, we have to look at and consider what happens when you import millions of unvaccinated people from Third World nations. Second, so-called public health experts and political leaders burned through all their credibility on vaccines during COVID, when they forced people to take a vaccine they didn't want.

This is all on them.

Says the guy who advocates for late term abortion. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 18, 2026

That, too.

Letting in 20M unvaccinated illegals might have something to do with this. pic.twitter.com/sNw98Dq9bx — MEME THE LEFT (@memetheleft) November 18, 2026

It's quite possible. Researchers should dig into that.

Now do abortions you flaming hypocrite — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) November 18, 2026

Here are some of the numbers on that.

Total measles deaths in the United States in the last year:



6



Total abortions in the United States in that same time:



1,100,000



Democrats don’t care about ANY children unless they can use them as political props. https://t.co/vAJwYOIWMI — Ruthless Conservatism (@RuthlessConUS) November 18, 2026

Other numbers show 10 measles-related deaths. But that's far less than the 1,129,510 abortions in 2025.

Children are only props to them.

Can anyone tell me where this Doctor practices medicine? Oh wait, that's right, he can't practice medicine. https://t.co/Ral96gVAx7 — Samantha Brown (@samthelion79) November 18, 2026

He cannot. He was never licensed to practice medicine.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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