DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Abdul El-Sayed Plays the Fake Doctor Card to Push a Radical Abortion Agenda

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 22, 2026 5:45 PM
Advertisement
Abdul El-Sayed Plays the Fake Doctor Card to Push a Radical Abortion Agenda
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Abdul El-Sayed is once again playing the "I'm a doctor" card, this time to push a radical abortion agenda. While El-Sayed holds a doctorate, he is not a licensed physician. He never completed a residency and never held a medical license in New York or Michigan. But he wants to use the clout of a medical professional to push his extreme political agenda on Medicare for All and abortion.

Advertisement

"I know a politician should never come between a woman and her medical care," El-Sayed said. "And as a dad, I worry about my daughters growing up with fewer freedoms than their grandmother had. We must protect the right to choose."

There is no right to choose, and abortion isn't healthcare. El-Sayed's daughters do not have fewer freedoms than their grandmother.

In fairness, Warren is like 1/1024th Indian. El-Sayed is zero percent doctor.

No. The answer to all of these questions is no.

Recommended
Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly Kurt Schlichter These October Surprises Suck Matt Vespa
Advertisement

As it should be. Women do not fare well under Islam.

In Michigan, this is also illegal.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ABORTION | HEALTHCARE | MICHIGAN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly

Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly

Kurt Schlichter
These October Surprises Suck

These October Surprises Suck

Matt Vespa
The Deep Midterms

The Deep Midterms

Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos