Abdul El-Sayed Plays the Fake Doctor Card to Push a Radical Abortion Agenda

Abdul El-Sayed is once again playing the "I'm a doctor" card, this time to push a radical abortion agenda. While El-Sayed holds a doctorate, he is not a licensed physician. He never completed a residency and never held a medical license in New York or Michigan. But he wants to use the clout of a medical professional to push his extreme political agenda on Medicare for All and abortion.

Advertisement

As a doctor, I know a politician should never come between a woman and her medical care. pic.twitter.com/G90DKMtBkx — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 21, 2026

"I know a politician should never come between a woman and her medical care," El-Sayed said. "And as a dad, I worry about my daughters growing up with fewer freedoms than their grandmother had. We must protect the right to choose."

There is no right to choose, and abortion isn't healthcare. El-Sayed's daughters do not have fewer freedoms than their grandmother.

You’ve spent as much time practicing medicine as Elizabeth Warren spent in the battle of little big horn. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) October 21, 2026

In fairness, Warren is like 1/1024th Indian. El-Sayed is zero percent doctor.

Are you a physician?



Are you licensed to practice medicine?



Have you completed a medical residency?



Have you ever treated a patient "as a doctor"? — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 21, 2026

No. The answer to all of these questions is no.

Abdul doing abortion ads 2 weeks out is a very interesting indication that his campaign is nervous about women. https://t.co/yx35jEKUkz — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 21, 2026

As it should be. Women do not fare well under Islam.

These constant attempts to try and fool people into believing he's ever been licensed to practice medicine are incredibly off-putting and hopefully enough voters see through that. https://t.co/gSdjuKYnbo — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 21, 2026

In Michigan, this is also illegal.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.