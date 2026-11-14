United States Loses Measles Elimination Status for First Time Since 2000

The United States has lost its measles elimination status for the first time since the turn of the century, according to the Pan American Health Organization.

What does that mean? When a single strain of measles remains in circulation for more than 12 months, a country loses its measles elimination status. The illness is extremely contagious and is characterized by fever, cough, and a blotchy red rash, among other symptoms.

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Thus far in 2026, there have been just over 5,400 confirmed cases of measles in the U.S. and 43 outbreaks, according to the CDC. That’s more than double the cases from 2025.

11 percent of cases this year have led to hospitalizations, and there have been six recorded deaths (though there may be as many as 10 as data continues to be reconciled).

According to the CDC, during the first decade of reporting on measles in the U.S. from 1912 to 1922, an average of 6,000 deaths were recorded annually. In the decade prior to the 1963 vaccine, an estimated 400 to 500 people died annually from the disease, close to 50,000 were hospitalized, and about 1,000 endured brain swelling.

CBS News reports that the largest outbreak has taken place in Pennsylvania, where more than 1,500 cases have been recorded.

CBS quoted epidemiologist Dr. Omer Awan, who admitted to being frustrated at the number of cases because “we have the tools” to keep it from spreading.

“The tool is the MMR vaccine, which we know is 97 [percent] effective at preventing the onset of measles," Awan said.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that in order to keep measles at bay, a vaccination rate of about 95 percent is necessary — but “the national MMR vaccination rate in school-age children reached a new low of 92.4% in the 2025-2026 school year, with 39 states reporting rates that fall below the 95% target threshold.”

The CDC recommends a two-dose MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine strategy for children, separated by several years, and a one-dose strategy for adults without immunity.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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