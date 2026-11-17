Earlier, we told you about Chicago facing calls for an audit after Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ashlee Gabrysch resigned abruptly last week, saying she wouldn't be able to "fulfill her obligations" to provide "complete and accurate" statements about the city's finances. She's the third CFO the city's had in a year.

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These comments by Mayor Johnson may explain, in part, why the city hasn't been able to hold on to a CFO for an extended period of time. In an interview, Johnson said he used "migrant funding" to funnel money to "his people."

BREAKING: Mayor Johnson admits that he used "migrant funding" as a way to funnel money to blacks



He gave the contracts to "his people"



This is 100% illegal pic.twitter.com/DXHz2BUHUC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 16, 2026

"So here's what we did with the resources. We made sure that these individuals were fed, and they had somewhere to lay their heads," Johnson said. "The people who fed them were our businesses. So in other words, I put millions of dollars into black-owned businesses to feed individuals who were here before I got here."

"You know, many of the black-owned businesses that provided the food, actually grew their businesses as a result of this crisis," Johnson continued. "These contracts were directly for these black-owned businesses."

It looks like the interview, by Maze Jackson, was removed from YouTube.

UPDATE: The interview by Maze Jackson on YouTube has been scrubbed. It was taped yesterday. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 16, 2026

According to the Chicago City Wire, the city paid its three largest food vendors $61.6 million to feed illegal aliens in shelters between late 2022 and through 2024. In January 2024, the Department of Family and Support Services replaced Open Kitchens with two vendors chosen from requests for proposals. City records show both contracts were approved on January 10, 2024, for up to just under $46 million for Seventy-Seven Communities Meal Services LLC to provide meals to shelters in the North Region and up to just under $58 million for 14 Parish LLC to feed shelters in the South Region. By the end of 2024, the city had paid Seventy-Seven Communities $21,247,149 and 14 Parish $15,373,458 on a Cook County grant.

But Johnson isn't being honest. Chicago Tribune reporter Alice Yin noted that the Seventy-Seven Communities had been created in October 2023 by the leaders of Italian beef chain Buona Beef and its sister company, Beyond Catering. Joe Buonavolanto Jr., the son of Buona Beef's founders, is the executive director. He's Italian-American.

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So actually, the vendor that got the most money for feeding migrants is Italian American-owned. Not sure how that plays for either side’s narrative https://t.co/VcWsD0lHKB pic.twitter.com/Xacg5dvJfP — Alice Yin (@byaliceyin) November 16, 2026

Well, the narrative should be that Mayor Brandon Johnson isn't exactly honest with his agenda or the city's finances. City Alder Pat Dowell, chair of the Finance Committee, even said he was "not surprised that the mayor may be a little disingenuous here; that seems to be his normal course" when it comes to the city's finances and numerous fiscal problems.

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