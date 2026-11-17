Yesterday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani disbanded the Strategic Response Group (SRG), which was tasked with counterterrorism and riot response. Mamdani and City Council member Chi Ossé claimed the SRG violated the First Amendment rights of protesters in the city and vowed to replace it with a "civilian-led" so-called "Protest Dialogue Team" that will reportedly deal with violent riots and terrorist issues.

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"During our campaign for mayor, I promised to disband the NYPD's Strategic Response Group known as the SRG. Today, we are keeping that promise. I am disbanding the SRG. The SRG was tasked with both counterterrorism enforcement and protest response. Those are not the same, and they should be separated," Mamdani said in a video statement on X.

"Government has a responsibility to both protect New Yorkers' constitutional rights and keep our communities safe," Ossé, who also appeared in the video alongside Mamdani, said. "Those priorities are not in conflict; they are intertwined."

Rep. Brandon Gill blasted Mamdani and Ossé for this plan on Hannity's show last night.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, pushes back on NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan to disband the NYPD’s elite Strategic Response Group, warning it could compromise public safety.



Gill weighs in on @seanhannity as the mayor moves toward civilian-led protest de-escalation.



Download the… pic.twitter.com/Rat9M4xETw — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 17, 2026

"One hundred percent they mean everything that they said," Gill said. "You know, whenever radicals tell you what they believe and whenever they tell you who they are, we ought to listen to them. And I think Democrats for quite some time have been telling us that they want to defund the police."

"What I think is really interesting here is that Mamdani waited until after the elections to make these moves, because I think he knows how bad this looks, how bad this policy is, and that people across the country are going to be looking at New York and saying, 'Listen, Democrats are doing here what they're saying they're gonna do: they're defunding the police, they're making the city significantly less safe,'" he continued, "and I don't think it's lost on anybody, by the way, that a mere 25 years after 9/11 you have the first Muslim mayor who is disbanding a primary counterterrorism unit as part of the NYPD."

"I think most people across the country are looking at this and saying this is the modern-day Democrat Party. It is extreme, it is not looking out for me, it's certainly not going to make me, my family, or my community safer," Gill said.

A mere 25 years after 9/11, New York’s first Muslim mayor is disbanding an NYPD unit that handles counterterrorism.



This is the modern day Democrat Party: it is extreme, and it is certainly not going to make your community any safer. pic.twitter.com/J9PlZETE3t — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) November 17, 2026

This makes us decidedly less safe.

Anyone else live through 9/11, shaking their heads in anger and disbelief that this could actually happen?😡 What a slap in the face. https://t.co/eemdshF54V — Tim (@High5fromTim) November 17, 2026

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Yes, it is a slap in the face to all of us.

Given the report that Al-Qaeda may be planning another 9/11 attack, @NYCmayor is HELPING Al-Qaeda attack New York with this move. https://t.co/Jx42eZNCGX — Ms.Channing (@channingms1) November 17, 2026

There were not only reports that Iran is looking to detonate a dirty bomb in D.C., but counterterrorism expert Sarah Adams claims Al Qaeda is working on a 9/11-style terrorist plot.

To All New Yorkers:



Let me tell you what Mayor Mamdani is keeping from you.



Al-Qaeda has a large-scale, 9/11-style terrorist homeland plot in the works. Planning began in December 2021 under the direction of Osama bin Laden’s sons, with Sayf al-Adel as the plot's mastermind.… pic.twitter.com/ckNZxzj5V1 — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) November 16, 2026

"Al-Qaeda reportedly designed this plot to be three times the scale of 9/11. It still includes an aviation component, but what concerns me most is the urban warfare element: coordinated, complex attacks on the ground designed to overwhelm security forces and emergency responders. And now your mayor is taking away a critical and experienced resource New Yorkers will need if our three-letter agencies fail to thwart this plot. And sorry to say, they aren’t really focused on doing just that. New Yorkers have already experienced the consequences of downplaying the threat from al-Qaeda. As early as June 1998, CIA was warning that bin Laden was considering attacks against New York City. By August 1998, intelligence reporting had identified a potential plot to fly an explosives-laden aircraft into the World Trade Center. Three years later, we all know what we lost on 9/11. The intelligence was there," she wrote on X.

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Whether or not this attack comes to fruition, disbanding the SRG makes New York less safe.

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