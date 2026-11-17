The White House is gearing up for lawfare with Democrats after they took control of the House and Senate.

And it doesn’t look like the Trump administration plans to remain on defense over the next two years.

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The White House ordered every executive department and agency to get approval before agreeing to testify before a congressional committee.

White House Counsel Will Scharf issued a memo on Monday giving a one-sentence order: “Executive Departments and Agencies must obtain approval from the White House Office of Legislative Affairs (OLA) and the Office of the White House Counsel (WHCO) before any agency personnel may agree to appear before any congressional committee.”

We are focused on affordability and accountability. Investigating the corruption that's raising costs for working families is exactly what Oversight is going to do. pic.twitter.com/WtojwvcBN0 — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 16, 2026

A White House official told Axios: “The Trump administration will not be extorted, intimidated, or threatened into submission by politically motivated baseless investigations.”

Several high-profile leaders have vowed to bog the administration down in investigations and impeachment attempts after they are sworn in next year.

Holy shit. They are fucking TERRIFIED. https://t.co/MHlxfUUr0j — Justin Snyder || TheMaineWonk (@TheMaineWonk) November 16, 2026

Last week, Scharf wrote a letter to Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia. (CA-42) warning that congressional investigations must serve a legitimate legislative purpose and that probes intended to abuse or intimidate could become criminal offenses.

.@NewsHour has obtained a new memo -dated today- from White House counsel Will Scharf that requires federal agencies to obtain approval from the White House legal and legislative affairs teams before testifying before congressional committees. https://t.co/iYPVzrBkg8 — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) November 16, 2026

Even further, U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz spent last week sending preservation demands to Democrat senators, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), instructing them to preserve every record tied to their planned investigations, suggesting that the White House could investigate Democrat senators who push investigations into the administration.

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