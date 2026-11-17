The communication platform for those within the National Security Agency is reportedly down, according to CNN on Tuesday morning.

The outlet reported that the NSA Net outage is not currently believed to be part of a cyberattack.

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We break: The highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down, according to five people familiar with the matter. The network, called NSA Net, allows employees to communicate classified information internally. At this point there is no evidence of a cyberattack, sources said. As the agency works to understand the scope of the problem, it has enacted staggered arrivals for personnel, the sources said. CNN has asked the National Security Agency for comment. https://t.co/UM7iALU0wF — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 17, 2026

This comes after headlines about outages have dominated in recent days, including a “widespread system outage” with United Airlines on Monday, along with multiple major domestic banks facing online issues.

There were also two other major technical issues last week, including the Microsoft Outlook outage and the Air Traffic Control woes that resulted in a nationwide ground stop of all flights on Friday.

Townhall has reached out to the NSA for comment.

President Donald Trump said "it's fine" when asked about the recent string of outages on Tuesday in the Phillipines.

"It's life. When you're big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen," he told reporters.

"It's fine," Trump told us when asked if concerned about all these outages -- Microsoft, FAA, United, Chase Bank. "It's life. When you're big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen," he told us in Manila. Trump said he has spoken the banks regarding the outage at Chase, and they're saying "'We've got. It's going to be very much under control.'" On Deutsche Bank accidentally leaking his tax records, Trump said: "They shouldn't have done it. It's illegal for them to do it." Travel next week for Thanksgiving will be safe, he said. On Nvidia's new export control oversight committee, he said "that's a good idea." He said he looks forward to being in China. "We have some very important things to discuss." He said he doesn't know if he'll have a separate bilateral meeting with Putin. "But I would if it's available. I will do that." Kim Jong Un "would like to" come to China. On rare earths and China, he said "we're going to we're going to catch them within 10 months." — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 17, 2026

Following publication, the Wall Street Journal reported that it is related to an ongoing software update.

BREAKING: The NSA's down classified internal communications network is only getting a software update, not hit by a cyberattack, a person familiar with the incident tells the Wall Street Journal. NSANet will be offline only temporarily, the source says. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 17, 2026

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