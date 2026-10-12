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Brandon Johnson Continues His Unhinged War on President Trump

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 12, 2026 12:15 PM
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Brandon Johnson Continues His Unhinged War on President Trump
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

This is what happens when you can't run on your record.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is looking to be reelected, but instead of touting his wins as mayor (there are none), he's got to attack President Trump and Republicans to cover up for his failures. That's what Johnson is doing now, in a city where both it and the school district are facing massive deficits, rising crime, and fleeing businesses. Johnson is claiming President Trump is giving more money to the rich instead of paying reparations to "descendants of the formerly enslaved."

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"This is the president who just released the largest upward transfer of wealth into the hands of the ultra rich at the expense of the demands of those of us who are descendants of the formerly enslaved," Johnson said. "The largest upward transfer of wealth at the expense of the education, housing, healthcare, transportation, good paying jobs. Which literally were all the demands of the formerly enslaved."

There is no evidence that Johnson is descended from slaves. He points to his family's southern origins and sharecropping as evidence he's descended from slaves.

Meanwhile, Johnson's decision to terminate Chicago's ShotSpotter program has led to the unnecessary deaths of dozens of black men and boys in his city.

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That's all he's got. He can't run on improving Chicago.

That'll happen if the Democrats take over D.C. again.

We thought Lori Lightfoot was rock bottom for Chicago. Then the voters pulled out the jackhammers and elected Brandon Johnson.

Deflect and blame Republicans, when they haven't run Chicago or Illinois for years.

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

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Last week, a 7-year-old girl, Eddimar Paola Hernandez Chacon, was stabbed by career criminal Shavon Gayden in broad daylight in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood. Brandon Johnson couldn't even bring himself to say Eddimar's name.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHICAGO | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ILLINOIS
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