Brandon Johnson Continues His Unhinged War on President Trump

This is what happens when you can't run on your record.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is looking to be reelected, but instead of touting his wins as mayor (there are none), he's got to attack President Trump and Republicans to cover up for his failures. That's what Johnson is doing now, in a city where both it and the school district are facing massive deficits, rising crime, and fleeing businesses. Johnson is claiming President Trump is giving more money to the rich instead of paying reparations to "descendants of the formerly enslaved."

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Brandon Johnson says Trump has made the rich richer, ignoring demands of "descendants of the formerly enslaved."



"This is the president who just released the largest upward transfer of wealth into the hands of the ultra-rich at the expense of the demands of those of us who are… pic.twitter.com/OsnmTzQ4t2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 12, 2026

"This is the president who just released the largest upward transfer of wealth into the hands of the ultra rich at the expense of the demands of those of us who are descendants of the formerly enslaved," Johnson said. "The largest upward transfer of wealth at the expense of the education, housing, healthcare, transportation, good paying jobs. Which literally were all the demands of the formerly enslaved."

There is no evidence that Johnson is descended from slaves. He points to his family's southern origins and sharecropping as evidence he's descended from slaves.

We need a laughing reaction button to respond to this delulu stuff. @elonmusk — Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) October 12, 2026

Meanwhile, Johnson's decision to terminate Chicago's ShotSpotter program has led to the unnecessary deaths of dozens of black men and boys in his city.

“Formerly enslaved”. Give me a break. Can’t make up the nonsense coming out of the mouths of lunatic lefties. — lisa (@CTAmericaFirst) October 12, 2026

That's all he's got. He can't run on improving Chicago.

Mayor of Chicago uses this kind of rhetoric because he thinks it guilt trips the Feds to help bailout the City of Chicago that is burdened with ~$66 billion in debt (~$24,000 per resident). pic.twitter.com/aorn5GbBVe — Eta Miraklo (@Eta_Miraklo) October 12, 2026

That'll happen if the Democrats take over D.C. again.

Did you ever think you'd long for "the good old days" of Lori Lightfoot? Misty watercolor memories... — ralphie wigs (@RalphieWigs) October 12, 2026

We thought Lori Lightfoot was rock bottom for Chicago. Then the voters pulled out the jackhammers and elected Brandon Johnson.

Brandon Johnson never stops whining about President Trump while he continues to ruin the city of Chicago. https://t.co/vfVAV5LuGm — Farm Girl Carrie™️👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) October 12, 2026

Deflect and blame Republicans, when they haven't run Chicago or Illinois for years.

So is Mayor Brandon Johnson one those "RICH" who got "RICHER?"



Mayor Brandon Johnson's net worth is around $20 MILLION DOLLARS!!! https://t.co/MlJdW2nG6o — Bob the Builder 👷‍♂️ 🇺🇲 (@bvlemoine) October 12, 2026

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

@ChicagosMayor everything is about race with you. I’m often reminded, the race card is a tool of the intellectually weak and lazy when they cannot counter a logical argument or factual data. You’re taking about race while 7 year olds are being gunned down on your streets -… https://t.co/poDonYM3UD pic.twitter.com/pKxP0jzPyG — ScottBrew60657 (@SBrew60657) October 12, 2026

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Last week, a 7-year-old girl, Eddimar Paola Hernandez Chacon, was stabbed by career criminal Shavon Gayden in broad daylight in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood. Brandon Johnson couldn't even bring himself to say Eddimar's name.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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