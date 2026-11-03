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A Judge Released Honduran Illegal Alien Arrested by ICE, and We All Can Guess What Happened Next

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 2:00 PM
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A Judge Released Honduran Illegal Alien Arrested by ICE, and We All Can Guess What Happened Next
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Marcotulio Melendez Diaz is an illegal alien from Honduras. He was arrested by ICE in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge and issued a deportation order, but thanks to an activist judge, Diaz was released.

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Diaz was now arrested in Ramsey County, Minnesota for raping a woman. That rape was captured on her internal home surveillance system.

"ICE sources tell FOX that Melendez Diaz was initially caught and released at the Texas border by the Biden administration in April 2024," Melugin wrote. "ICE arrested him in Minnesota in January 2026 during Operation Metro Surge and transferred him to ICE detention in Texas where he initially crossed the border illegally. An immigration judge issued him a deportation order on 3/30/2026 and MELENDEZ DIAZ appealed. But on 8/7/2026, a federal judge in the Western District of Texas, Judge Orlando L. Garcia (Clinton appointee) ordered MELENDEZ DIAZ released from ICE custody and granted his habeas petition on grounds of “due process”, and MELENDEZ DIAZ made his way back to Minnesota."

ICE issued a statement on the rape and arrest as well.

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"Just two days after his deportation order became final in October, Melendez Diaz allegedly raped a woman inside her Minnesota home while working as a handyman. He now faces a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge," ICE wrote.

That judge is Orlando L. Garcia of the Western. District of Texas.

Not surprising.

Tim Walz pardoned a literal child sex offender.

The Democrats will welcome rapists like Diaz with open arms if they get power again.

Don't let them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | MINNESOTA
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