A Judge Released Honduran Illegal Alien Arrested by ICE, and We All Can Guess What Happened Next

Marcotulio Melendez Diaz is an illegal alien from Honduras. He was arrested by ICE in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge and issued a deportation order, but thanks to an activist judge, Diaz was released.

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Diaz was now arrested in Ramsey County, Minnesota for raping a woman. That rape was captured on her internal home surveillance system.

EXCLUSIVE: A Honduran illegal alien who was arrested by ICE in Minnesota during Operation Metro Surge, issued a deportation order, then ordered released from ICE detention by a Clinton-appointed federal judge on "due process" grounds has now been arrested & charged w/ raping a… pic.twitter.com/MxoTkVtu2e — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 2, 2026

"ICE sources tell FOX that Melendez Diaz was initially caught and released at the Texas border by the Biden administration in April 2024," Melugin wrote. "ICE arrested him in Minnesota in January 2026 during Operation Metro Surge and transferred him to ICE detention in Texas where he initially crossed the border illegally. An immigration judge issued him a deportation order on 3/30/2026 and MELENDEZ DIAZ appealed. But on 8/7/2026, a federal judge in the Western District of Texas, Judge Orlando L. Garcia (Clinton appointee) ordered MELENDEZ DIAZ released from ICE custody and granted his habeas petition on grounds of “due process”, and MELENDEZ DIAZ made his way back to Minnesota."

ICE issued a statement on the rape and arrest as well.

This is what happens when activist judges side with criminal illegal aliens over Americans.



Marcotulio Melendez Diaz, a Honduran illegal alien, was released into the United States under the Biden administration in 2024.



ICE arrested him, and an immigration judge ordered his… https://t.co/m9NTxB3cDI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 2, 2026

"Just two days after his deportation order became final in October, Melendez Diaz allegedly raped a woman inside her Minnesota home while working as a handyman. He now faces a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge," ICE wrote.

That judge is Orlando L. Garcia of the Western. District of Texas.

I never got a response from Judge Garcia’s office/court in response to this story. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 3, 2026

Not surprising.

I was told Democrats would never release actual rapists onto the streets willingly, and yet here we are. Tomorrow you can vote to put an end to this insanity. https://t.co/jaZ8jst2W8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 2, 2026

Tim Walz pardoned a literal child sex offender.

Democrats ordered the release of an illegal alien rapist who Biden admitted to the country. https://t.co/BnfzJF0SNe — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 2, 2026

The Democrats will welcome rapists like Diaz with open arms if they get power again.

Don't let them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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