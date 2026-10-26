Over a Dozen Serious Convicted Criminals Arrested Over The Weekend by ICE

The Department of Homeland Security arrested over a dozen illegal aliens convicted of serious crimes over the weekend, in states ranging from Florida to Virginia, Townhall has first learned.

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“While Americans enjoyed their weekend, the brave patriots of ICE were working around the clock to arrest and remove illegal aliens from our communities, including murderers, pedophiles, and sexual predators,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

How is ICE conducting its operations? NewsNation rode along with ICE agents in Houston to get an inside look at how officers are making arrests and how they are responding to growing criticism of their tactics following multiple ICE-related shootings. @AliBradleyTV MORE: https://t.co/tdQ6ZQxOUf — NewsNation (@NewsNation) October 23, 2026

“President Trump has made it clear: illegal aliens are not welcome in our country. If you are here illegally, we will find you, arrest you, and deport you,” Mullin continued.

Mexican national Rafael Godinez Mancilla had a prior murder conviction, Guatemalan national Mario Garcia had a dozen counts of “sexual assault of minors under 14 years old,” and Micronesian national Harny Dosalua was convicted for “two counts of lascivious acts with a child” as well as “operating vehicles while intoxicated.”

Meanwhile, Guatemalan national Jaime Roca had a conviction for “two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and Mexican national Josem Guzman was convicted of “predatory criminal sexual abuse of a minor. Angel Isaias Anavisca-Pacheco was also convicted for sexually abusing a minor, and he is in the country illegally from Guatemala. Dominican national Hannyel Jimenez was convicted for “obscene material – child exploitation.”

Mexican national Gerardo Rivera-Rivera had a prior conviction of sexual assault. Alexander Perez-Gonzalez, a Cuban national, has a rap sheet that includes assault, DUI and property damage convictions. A second Cuban national Rolando Torres-Vega had burglary and arson convictions, and a third Cuban national, Andrey Aleman-Cordero had a conviction for amphetamine trafficking.

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS USING EVERY TOOL TO REMOVE CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS: Under past administrations, blocks on deportations to country of origin were keeping violent offenders in America. ONLY the Trump administration has put Americans first by fully utilizing third country deportations to FINALLY send these dangerous criminals home. While @60Minutes is running sob stories, these are just a few of the violent criminal illegal aliens so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 26, 2026

Alejandro Galvan-Magana had multiple prior convictions ranging from vehicle theft to “evading a peace officer. He is a Mexican national. Another Mexican national, Jorge Alberto Montes-Banda, had a prior “battery by strangulation” conviction. Adrian Alonso-Aguirre, who is also a Mexican national, had a conviction for “possession of a controlled substance” as well as entering the country illegally again.

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Salvadoran national David Orlando Sanchez has convictions ranging from robbery to “conspiracy to kidnap.”

The arrests come amid a larger immigration crackdown effort by the Trump administration, which has become a hot button issue on the campaign trail during the midterms. In August, roughly 51,000 people were arrested by federal immigration authorities, according to DHS.

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