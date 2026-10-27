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There Was a Pretty Big Win for Trump's Deportation Agenda Today

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 27, 2026 4:31 PM
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There Was a Pretty Big Win for Trump's Deportation Agenda Today
AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

The Supreme Court declined to restore a Biden-era policy that allowed immigration judges to delay deportation orders. It was typically invoked in asylum claims, which, as we’ve seen this week, are being abused. CBS News’ 60 Minutes aired a sob story about the wife and children of Moussa Diawara, who said they miss him. Well, he’s gay, so this might be a case of immigration fraud. These people are going back — there were no dissents on this order (via Scotusblog):

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The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to restore a Biden-era regulation that allows immigration judges to suspend some deportation proceedings. In a brief, unsigned order, the court turned down a request from three cities and a group that provides legal services to immigrants to pause an agreement between Texas and the U.S. Department of Justice that threw out the rule.

There were no noted dissents.

The regulation at the center of the dispute, which provides what is known as “administrative closure,” was adopted by the Executive Office for Immigration Review, part of the Department of Justice, in 2024. Under it, immigration judges may suspend some deportation proceedings – for example, to allow a crime victim or witness to seek relief, such as asylum, from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which is a separate agency.

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These people are going back. Enjoy the flight.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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