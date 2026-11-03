Ana Navarro Showed How Out of Touch She Is With the Average American

We all knew ABC's "The View" was full of far-left, out of touch women, but this shows just how clueless they actually are. Ana Navarro — who is supposed to be a conservative voice on the panel — took to social media to post a video about the price of ground beef.

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The View’s Ana Navarro: “Ground beef is $6.30 a gallon. Guys, please vote these bums out.” pic.twitter.com/vLMjZNMbTN — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) November 2, 2026

"Ground beef is $6.30 a gallon," she said. "This is the s**t he's talking about? Guys, please, go out and vote tomorrow and vote these bums out."

She didn't say a word about inflation under President Biden, of course.

But beef isn't sold by the gallon, it's sold by the pound. And a gallon of ground beef would weigh somewhere between six and eight pounds, depending on the beef. That means the price per pound would be somewhere between $0.79 and $1.05 per pound.

Somebody PLEASE tell me where I can find ground beef for “$6.30 a gallon”



I’ll head there right now — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 2, 2026

We all will.

You think that's bad, I just paid $5 for a loaf of gas — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) November 2, 2026

Well played.

"beef is 630 dollars a gallon" pic.twitter.com/qTq5HawvPG — Ohio Hog Fan (@ohiomanblotter) November 2, 2026

This isn't her first lame attempt to appeal to voters. Back on October 5, Navarro — who has a net worth of between $3 to $5 million — said she couldn't afford gas or groceries under the Trump economy.

Ana Navarro is constantly trying to cosplay “your average American.” It’s pathetic. https://t.co/6JmJQGLf7D — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) November 3, 2026

Really.

Ana Navarro pushing the filter button to 11 while talking about ground beef being “Six thirty dollars per gallon” is Amy Acton-level WTF… https://t.co/YhpIGYnQEn — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 2, 2026

It's so bad.

Take it from me, a person who regularly invests in staples such as cereal and caviar at the local provisions emporium with my fellow regular people who must purchase comestibles by their own hands. https://t.co/lqhaw7vy4u — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 3, 2026

Look, if we want to return to the days of sky-high inflation, elect Democrats. Otherwise, go vote for the GOP and keep working to lower costs and protect this country from people like Navarro, who thinks beef is sold by the gallon.

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