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Ana Navarro Showed How Out of Touch She Is With the Average American

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 4:00 PM
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Ana Navarro Showed How Out of Touch She Is With the Average American
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

We all knew ABC's "The View" was full of far-left, out of touch women, but this shows just how clueless they actually are. Ana Navarro — who is supposed to be a conservative voice on the panel — took to social media to post a video about the price of ground beef.

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"Ground beef is $6.30 a gallon," she said. "This is the s**t he's talking about? Guys, please, go out and vote tomorrow and vote these bums out."

She didn't say a word about inflation under President Biden, of course.

But beef isn't sold by the gallon, it's sold by the pound. And a gallon of ground beef would weigh somewhere between six and eight pounds, depending on the beef. That means the price per pound would be somewhere between $0.79 and $1.05 per pound.

We all will.

Well played.

This isn't her first lame attempt to appeal to voters. Back on October 5, Navarro — who has a net worth of between $3 to $5 million — said she couldn't afford gas or groceries under the Trump economy.

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Really.

It's so bad.

Look, if we want to return to the days of sky-high inflation, elect Democrats. Otherwise, go vote for the GOP and keep working to lower costs and protect this country from people like Navarro, who thinks beef is sold by the gallon.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ECONOMY | INFLATION | JOE BIDEN | THE VIEW
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