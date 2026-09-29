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Did Ana Navarro Just Engage in Electioneering on The View?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 29, 2026 6:00 PM
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Did Ana Navarro Just Engage in Electioneering on The View?
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We all know ABC's "The View" is not a "bona fide news program," even if ABC claims it is. They make that claim so the program and the network don't get into trouble for the blatant political bias it shows on a daily basis.

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Co-host Ana Navarro has raised more than a few eyebrows with what can only be described as blatant electioneering. Navarro told the audience to go vote for Democrat Eliott Rodriguez over Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar.

"And this is like a Republican on Republican crime telenovela going on in South Florida," Navarro said. "It's actually the district I live in ... this Cuban-American Republican Congresswoman, Maria Elvira Salazar ... she put out an ad ... and I had taken for granted this race, because she won two years ago by 20 points and this is a district Donald Trump won by 15 points."

"The polls have her dead even," Navarro continued. "So anyone who lives in Coral Gables, in Miami, in Key Biscayne, in downtown Miami, pay attention to that race and go vote because it's going matter. And we can actually knock this woman out. There's a great guy running, his name is Elliott Rodriguez. Give him a look."

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Rodriguez even thanked Navarro for her support.

Yes, it is.

It should be. The FCC should pull the license.

At the end of July, FCC Chair Brendan Carr dropped proof that "The View" was not a news program but propaganda for the Democrats. Nicholas Fondacaro shared a video of all the times "The View" co-hosts told the audience to vote for Democrats.

Carr quoted that post and said this was proof that ABC is lying when it calls "The View" a "bona fide news program."

It's not. It's propaganda, and the FCC should respond.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABC NEWS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | THE VIEW
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