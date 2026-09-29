Did Ana Navarro Just Engage in Electioneering on The View?

We all know ABC's "The View" is not a "bona fide news program," even if ABC claims it is. They make that claim so the program and the network don't get into trouble for the blatant political bias it shows on a daily basis.

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Co-host Ana Navarro has raised more than a few eyebrows with what can only be described as blatant electioneering. Navarro told the audience to go vote for Democrat Eliott Rodriguez over Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar.

The View's Ana Navarro is literally telling the audience to vote for Democrat Eliott Rodriguez over Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.



This is electioneering, and ABC's broadcast license should be revoked immediately. pic.twitter.com/pHSg6QHxxO — MRC Video (@mrcvideo) September 28, 2026

"And this is like a Republican on Republican crime telenovela going on in South Florida," Navarro said. "It's actually the district I live in ... this Cuban-American Republican Congresswoman, Maria Elvira Salazar ... she put out an ad ... and I had taken for granted this race, because she won two years ago by 20 points and this is a district Donald Trump won by 15 points."

Electioneering is a violation of ABC's broadcast license.

ABC News program The View tells viewers in FL-27 to "go vote" for Democrat Eliott Rodriguez over Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar:



"So, anybody who lives in Coral Gables, in Miami, in Key Biscayne, in… pic.twitter.com/n9s08yGCAD — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 28, 2026

"The polls have her dead even," Navarro continued. "So anyone who lives in Coral Gables, in Miami, in Key Biscayne, in downtown Miami, pay attention to that race and go vote because it's going matter. And we can actually knock this woman out. There's a great guy running, his name is Elliott Rodriguez. Give him a look."

Rodriguez even thanked Navarro for her support.

The Democratic nominee Navarro promoted on The View reposted the video and thanked her for her support.

In-kind donation from ABC News? pic.twitter.com/rmsGoxpDwk — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 28, 2026

Yes, it is.

This should be the absolute end of ABC’s license. https://t.co/Vjez3USeso — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 28, 2026

It should be. The FCC should pull the license.

How is this not electioneering? She's literally telling them who to vote for. https://t.co/UrP4KAkhCk — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) September 28, 2026

At the end of July, FCC Chair Brendan Carr dropped proof that "The View" was not a news program but propaganda for the Democrats. Nicholas Fondacaro shared a video of all the times "The View" co-hosts told the audience to vote for Democrats.

Carr quoted that post and said this was proof that ABC is lying when it calls "The View" a "bona fide news program."

It's not. It's propaganda, and the FCC should respond.

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